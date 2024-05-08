Did Netflix Edit Out Kim Kardashian Being Booed During Tom Brady Roast? Find Out

Disclaimer: This content includes the use of explicit language.

Netflix silently modified the Tom Brady roast video, which was released on the platform recently. Kim Kardashian was evidently booed when she delivered a joke on stage in an attempt to roast Brady. However, the original clip has been removed from the streaming service.

The reality TV star opened with a Kevin Hart joke when the boos began pouring. But the streaming giant edited the audio out without altering much of the content.

Kim Kardashian receives instant criticism on stage at Tom Brady's roast

Kardashian joked, “I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might." However, the audience did not favor a good chunk of her speech. The moment she took to the stage to try and crack a Kevin Hart height joke, the audience didn't enjoy it. She got booed severely.

"Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not; I’d just release the tape," Kim said, referring to her controversial past. "I’ll give you the same advice I give all of my exes: Good luck knowing the best is behind you," she continued. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

They're booing Kim Kardashian pic.twitter.com/bJyHRUAaNY — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 6, 2024

Kim Kardashian faces sexist remarks as Tony Hinchcliffe lets out a sexist joke

Controversies run after Kim K, just like monetary success! The most recent one was being on Netflix's show The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. Not only did Kim get booed, but she was also subjected to sexism on the same show.

The Internet slammed Tony Hinchcliffe for his “sexist” joke on the roast podium. He didn't hesitate to refer to Kim's personal life as he joked, "She’s had a lot of Black men celebrating her end zone. Kim, word of advice, close your legs. You have more public beef than Kendrick and Drake.”

Despite the booing and open sexism, Netflix's live roast of Brady is a hit. Netizens loved Nikki Glaser's witty set that sent viewers laughing out loud. She said, "Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long. You retired, then came back, then retired. I get it—it’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend." Glaser definitely stole the show, according to netizens.

ALSO READ: 'Never Know What My Future Holds': Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Fans Saying She Should Be Lesbian