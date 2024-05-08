Prithviraj Sukumaran spills beans on Prabhas' Salaar's crossover: Here's what we know

Prabhas' Salaar is one of the most celebrated films of 2023. The film did not just leave a strong impact on movie lovers but also raised the bar for Prashanth Neel and his team's exceptional work. Recently, music director Ravi Basrur dropped the original music track from the film, which has received a thumbs-up from netizens.

In a recent update, Prithviraj Sukumaran hinted at an exceptional crossover of the Salaar franchise. Have a look!

Does the Salaar franchise have an upcoming crossover?

After the recently released soundtracks, a user took to his social media platform and shared that he wished that he could've seen Prithviraj Sukumaran as Shiv Mannar more on screen, to which Prithviraj replied and said, “Of all the stories Prashanth has told me...Shiv Mannar’s is probably the coolest. Has an unbelievable crossover with another universe as well.”

Another one wrote, “ShivaMannar period of rule was around 1970’s Don’t give me hope… KGF X KHANSAAR it’s happening???”

Through Prithviraj Sukumaran's hint, it is now surely confirmed that Salaar is going to have a strong connection with either Rocking Star Yash's magnum opus KGF, Jr. NTR's upcoming film tentatively titled NTR31, or Sri Murali’s Bagheera.

Prashanth Neel’s vision has always been a delightful treat for cinema lovers, and now, after the hint of a crossover, it is surely going to be a grand celebration in theaters. Meanwhile, Salaar Part- I is all geared up for his grand release in Japan on July 5, 2024.

More about Salaar

The action film is set in the fictitious dystopian city of Khansaar and follows the friendship between Deva, a tribesman, and Varadha, the prince of Khansaar. Varadha desires Deva's support in becoming Khansaar's unchallenged king.

Along with Prabhas, and Prithviraj, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and many others in crucial roles.

The action thriller was directed by Prashanth Neel and bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is also the first installment of a two-part film franchise, with the sequel, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, already announced, which is all set to commence the shooting schedule soon.

