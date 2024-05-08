Who are the actors featuring in RM's Come back to me MV? Pachinko star Kim Min Ha and more

RM, the leader of the globally renowned K-pop boy group BTS, has set fans' hearts racing with the reveal of his intriguing poster for his upcoming pre-release single Come back to me from his second official album, Right Place, Wrong Person, set to release on May 10.

What has caught the attention of most fans is also the star cast joining RM in the music video. From Pachinko star Kim Min Ha as his leading lady to BEEF star Joseph Lee and many more, RM’s upcoming video promises to be nothing less than an artistic extravaganza with its star-studded cast.

However, before the release of RM’s Come back to me, here’s a brief introduction of all the actors in the music video.

Meet the actors in RM’s Come back to me music video

1. Kim Min Ha

Kim Min Ha, also known as Haru, is a multi-talented South Korean artist known for her versatility in acting, music, and singing. As a former member of the girl band CANDI, she has showcased her skills on both stage and screen. With notable works like Pachinko, The Call, and many more, Kim Min Ha continues to captivate audiences with her talent and charisma.

2. Joseph Lee

Joseph Lee, also known as Lee Joe Yun, is a versatile American talent who seamlessly navigates the realms of acting and artistry. Hailing from Arizona and honing his skills in Indiana, Joseph Lee's journey took him to Los Angeles, where he delved into both acting and painting. His breakout role in the Netflix series BEEF earned him critical acclaim and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, solidifying his position as a rising star.

3. Lee Sukhyeong

Lee Seokhyung is a rising South Korean film industry star who has captivated audiences with his versatile performances since his debut in 2014. Known for his standout roles in indie films like Jane of Dreams and Heart, his talent was further recognized when he clinched the Korean Fantastic: Actor Award at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. With notable appearances in popular dramas like Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Link: Eat, Love, Kill, Lee Seokhyeong continues to leave an indelible mark on the screen.

4. Kim A Hyun

Kim A Hyun, born in 1994, initially made waves in the fashion world before transitioning seamlessly into the realm of entertainment. From gracing the screens of music videos like iKON’s GOODBYE ROAD to landing roles in indie films like Film Adventure, her journey is a testament to her versatility and talent. With her recent appearance in the K-drama Mask Girl, Kim A Hyun continues to captivate audiences with her charm and acting prowess.

5. Choi Seung Yoon

Choi Seung-yoon's star power skyrocketed with her captivating portrayal of So-Young in the 2022 film Riceboy Sleeps. Her mesmerizing performance earned her accolades, including the prestigious Best Actress award at the Marrakech International Film Festival. Not stopping there, she also clinched the Vancouver Film Critics Circle award for Best Actress in a Canadian Film. With her talent and recognition, Choi Seung-yoon continues to leave an indelible mark on the world of cinema.

6. Lee Sang Hee

Lee Sang Hee's journey in the South Korean entertainment industry has been one of quiet resilience and remarkable talent. From her early breakthrough in End of Winter to her captivating performance in Our Love Story, she has consistently impressed audiences with her nuanced portrayals. With roles in both films and television series, Lee Sang Hee continues to leave a lasting impression, solidifying her status as a versatile actress to watch.

7. Kang Gil Woo

Kang Gil Woo has steadily carved his path in the South Korean entertainment scene. Despite starting with brief roles in notable films like Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds and Swing Kids, it was his portrayal in the independent drama To My River that truly showcased his talent. Now, with his recent appearance in Welcome to Samdalri, Kang Gil Woo continues to captivate audiences with his performances.

8. Gi So Yoo

At just six years old, Gi So Yoo has already made a significant impact in the world of acting. With notable roles in projects like The Good Bad Mother, Vigilante, and Sweet Home, she showcases a remarkable talent that belies her age. Gi So Yoo is a rising star to watch in the industry.

