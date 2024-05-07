Lovely Runner's Sudden Shower OST by Byeon Woo Seok, N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub and more rises to no 62 on MelOn Daily Chart

ECLIPSE, the fictional boy band from the hit K-drama Lovely Runner, is quickly winning over fans everywhere! With their mesmerizing performances and captivating fan cams, they've become the talk of the town in the K-pop scene. Initially making waves by entering the MelOn Top 100 chart at number 92, ECLIPSE has now expanded their reach to other global charts, and their rankings continue to soar with each passing day.

Lovely Runner’s ECLIPSE rises on charts with Sudden Shower

In Lovely Runner, the fictional boy band ECLIPSE performs Sudden Shower, a heartfelt song written by Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok) for Im Sol (portrayed by Kim Hye Yoon). The song beautifully captures Sun Jae's experience of falling in love with Im Sol during a chance encounter in the rain. The lyrics poignantly express his one-sided affection and the journey of learning to appreciate the rain, despite his initial dislike for it. As the series unfolds, Im Sol comes to realize that the song is for her.

Byeon Woo Seok's dedication to his role in Lovely Runner went above and beyond, as he trained and personally sang Sudden Shower for the OST. Despite being a song from a fictional boy band, Sudden Shower made waves on the MelOn Top 100 chart, debuting at an impressive number 92. Fans were overjoyed to see the song holding its own among real K-pop bands and their hits. Now, Sudden Shower has solidified its position even further, climbing the ranks to reach a new peak of number 62 on the MelOn Daily Chart, marking a remarkable rise of 39 spots. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Sudden Shower by ECLIPSE has achieved another milestone by landing at number 91 on the worldwide iTunes song chart! K-drama enthusiasts are well aware that ECLIPSE is a fictional group from the tvN series, Lovely Runner. However, fans have become so deeply invested in the fictional group that many are earnestly hoping for a real debut to happen.

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner spins an enchanting tale centered around Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), who finds herself transported through time to save her ultimate bias and pop star, Ryu Sun Jae (portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok) of ECLIPSE.

The drama's mesmerizing storyline has left audiences swooning and captivated. While it encompasses the elements of a time-slip romance, it delves deeper, addressing themes of overcoming one's deepest fears. The K-drama is trending globally with fans tuning in from all ages given how good the plot, romance, and characters are. For many, this K-drama is serving as a getaway that is reigniting their love for the entire genre. Through its charming plot, Lovely Runner instills a sense of hope alongside its delightful love story, making it a truly evocative and beautiful watch.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Did you know Byeon Woo Seok was not initially the first choice for Ryu Sun Jae's role in Lovely Runner? Know more