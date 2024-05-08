Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News and the first Black woman to hold such a position in a major TV news network, is stepping down amidst concerns about her management of shows like Good Morning America and World News Tonight.

Kim Godwin steps down from her position as president of ABC News

In a memo to staff, Godwin announced her decision to retire from broadcast journalism. Her leadership came under scrutiny after a restructuring at ABC News, which saw her reporting directly to Debra O’Connell, a respected Disney executive, who will now take over ABC News.

While Disney declined further comment, Godwin's departure may prompt changes in ABC News leadership. Potential candidates to lead include Chad Matthews, Tom Cibrowski, and Simone Swink.

Godwin reflected on her career, highlighting her journey from Florida A&M University to various roles in journalism. In her statement on Sunday she said, “After matriculating through j-school at my beloved Florida A&M University, I have been fortunate and blessed enough to have done almost every job there is in this business, including anchor, investigative reporter, news director, field producer, network/special events executive producer and more before moving on to the executive ranks,” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Godwin continued, “Anyone who’s passionate about what we do knows there’s no other business like it, so this was not an easy or quick decision. But after considerable reflection, I’m certain it’s the right one for me as I look to the future and prioritize what’s most important for me and my family.” Despite her efforts to improve ABC News' atmosphere and launch new streaming programs, she faced criticism for being distant from staff and properties.

About Kim Godwin's professional journey

Kimberly Godwin, an American television executive and journalist, made history in April 2021 by becoming the first Black woman to lead a major American broadcast news network when she was appointed president of ABC News. Before this, from 2007 to 2021, she held various positions at CBS News, including senior broadcast producer of CBS Evening News and executive vice president of News.

During her tenure at CBS, Godwin expressed interest in overseeing the company's news division, but reports suggest that opposition from CEO George Cheeks led to her departure from the network. However, her leadership at ABC News focused on making cultural changes a priority, including giving key players at Good Morning America more autonomy and expanding ABC News' presence in audio formats and specials.

Despite these efforts, morale at ABC News reportedly declined under her leadership, with concerns raised about declining ratings for Good Morning America, considered the network's flagship show. On May 5, 2024, Godwin announced her intention to resign from the network, marking the end of her presidency at ABC News after just three years. Throughout her career, Godwin has held newsroom leadership roles in various cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Cleveland.

O'Connell pledges to deliver news that shapes the world

O’Connell pledged to continue moving ABC News forward during the transition, emphasizing the team's commitment to delivering news that shapes the world. O’Connell said in the statement, “From morning through daytime, evening and beyond, this team stands ready 24/7 to serve our nation with the news, people and events that shape our world, she added “I’m looking forward to working with the leadership team as we forge a new path forward together.”

Good Morning America has seen a decline in viewership, particularly among the coveted 25-54 demographic, although it remains the top morning show. Despite being smaller than its rivals, ABC News focuses on delivering in-depth stories and interviews. However, its streaming efforts have not garnered as much attention as those of other networks.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Tattooist of Auschwitz: Why Barbra Streisand's Love Will Survive Is Ideal Closing Song For Historical Drama