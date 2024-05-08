Prepare for the return of Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+! Season 2 is set to premiere on June 6, with the first two episodes dropping on the same date, followed by weekly releases every Thursday.

What's the Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 about?

This season, the FBI’s elite profilers delve into the Gold Star mystery, only to face a new challenge when serial killer Elias Voit strikes a deal, landing him in the BAU’s backyard. As they navigate this unexpected twist, the team confronts their toughest adversary yet, dealing with mind-bending consequences.

The official description of the Criminal Minds Season 2 reads that it, "picks up as the FBI's elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of Gold Star. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU's own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences."

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 cast and character

Season 1 saw the BAU team grappling with a network of serial killers that emerged during COVID lockdowns, showcasing their relentless pursuit of justice. The series features characters from the original Criminal Minds cast, including Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, and Kirsten Vangsness, alongside guest star Felicity Huffman as Dr. Jill Gideon. Here's a quick look at the main cast and their role in Criminal Minds.

Joe Mantegna as David Rossi

Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss

AJ Cook as Jennifer "JJ" Jareau

Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia

Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis

Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvarez

However, Nicholas D'Agosto's character, Deputy Director Doug Bailey, met a shocking demise, suggesting his absence in future episodes. However, his link to Elias Voit, portrayed by Zach Gilford, might prompt appearances through flashback sequences.

Erica Messer leads the show as the showrunner and executive producer, supported by a talented team of producers. Criminal Minds: Evolution continues the legacy of the original show, which aired for 15 seasons on CBS before concluding in 2020. The first season of Evolution premiered on Paramount+ in 2022, drawing viewers back into the world of thrilling crime dramas.

