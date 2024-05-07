The 60th Baeksang Awards were held on May 7, 2024, and artists from the entire South Korean industry came together to celebrate some of the most excellent movies, shows, and artists. Many awards across various categories were presented to celebrities who outperformed way beyond their capabilities and to the creators who brought unique stories to life. However, beyond the awards, what catches the attention of the audiences are the outfits that artists wore to the show.

In any major event, celebrities dress their best to make a fashion statement and stand out from the rest. On the night of glitz and glamour, everyone looks stunning, but only a few manage to impress. Let’s check out some of the best looks at the award show that left everyone awestruck.

10 Best 60th Baeksang Awards looks

1. Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy wore multiple dresses throughout the night as she was the presenter of the event. However, the best look was the artist in a well-structured hot pink dress with intricate cut-outs all tied together with a bow. In the second look, she wore an elegant beige dress that perfectly hugged her body creating a beautiful silhouette.

2. Park Bo Gum

Park Bo Gum was another presenter at the awards show who did a perfect job at making the crowd feel comfortable and at ease. However, it was his looks that grabbed attention from fans. He wore a well-fitted black suit with a bow tie. The details on the jacket made the entire look stand out. For his second look, he went with the classic black and white tux with a black bow tie.

3. Kim Go Eun

Kim Go Eun stepped up her fashion game this time as she decided to don a bold look. The Exhuma actress wore a black co-ord jacket and skirt along with a pair of chunky boots. She kept her makeup and accessories to a minimum, letting the outfit shine on its own.

4. Kim Seon Ho

Kim Seon Ho looks handsome in anything that he wears, so he decided to keep it classy and simple. He wore a white jacket and shirt along with a pair of black trousers. A bow tie around his neck tied the whole outfit together for a timeless look.



5. Lee Jung Ha

The award show was especially special for Lee Jung Ha as he managed to grab the New Male Actor in the TV category. However, let’s focus on his outfit as he wore a statement tux with a cummerbund. The V-neck jacket especially accentuated with entire look.

6. BIBI

BIBI did not just steal the show by winning the Best New Actress Fil Award but also with her beautiful look. She wore a flowy grey colored gown, showcasing the artist’s elegant side. However, keeping BIBI’s playful side in mind, sequined butterflies were added all over the dress creating a mesmerizing view.

7. Lim Ji Yeon

Lim Ji Yeon appeared in an elegant satin yellow dress, which made her glow from afar. With a bright smile on her face along with a bright dress, she truly stood out from the crowd and became one of the most iconic looks of the night.

8. Park Eun Bin

With a simple yet sophisticated outfit, Park Eun Bin took the spotlight at the event. The artist wore a sequin-embellished, embroidered strapless tulle gown with flower prints on it, accentuating the entire look. Moreover, her charming personality stole everyone’s hearts yet again.

9. Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun's night was certainly made, as he won the Male Popularity Award for his role in Queen of Tears. However, the actor did not fail to impress with his outfit, as he took the classic road and wore a well-tailored tux. Not everyone can pull off a suit well, but the actor did it effortlessly.

10. IVE's Yunjin

Last but not least, let's talk about IVE's Yunjin's stunning look. She wore a classic white halter gown, which fitted her perfectly. Keeping the accessories and makeup as minimal as possible was the right decision for the outfit to shine through. The K-pop artist can certainly carry any look but witnessing her in a simple and elegant outfit is a breath of fresh air. Furthermore, she also won the Female Popularity Award, adding to her list of achievements.

