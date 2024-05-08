At the recent Tom Brady roast, Will Ferrell brought the house down with his portrayal of the iconic news anchor Ron Burgundy from the Anchorman series.

With his quirky humor, Ferrell-as-Burgundy showered Brady with comedic praise, hailing him as a "living legend" and "a true patriot."

Will Ferrell reprised his role as Ron Burgundy at the Tom Brady roast

In his signature comedic style, Burgundy couldn't resist commenting on Tom Brady's good looks. He said, “This man is gorgeous. … Look at those cheekbones. That’s a million-watt smile right there. … I could get lost in those eyes and right now I am that person,” he added, “Ron, pull it together. You’re a straight man. He’s making you question your sexuality. Stop looking at him. You’re here to make fun of him. Not fall in love. Concentrate.”

But Burgundy didn't hold back from poking fun at Brady's football skills, calling him "boring" to watch and suggesting he made even Bill Belichick's postgame interviews seem exciting.

Will Ferrell calls Tom Brady Eli Manning's b**ch

Ferrell, through Burgundy, also took aim at Belichick, playfully suggesting that Brady was the real star of the Patriots and joking about Belichick's potential job prospects. He said, “By the way, Bill, wherever you are, I hope, you know, I hope you know it now it was Tom, it was never you. … Remember that period when people thought it was you. Well, it wasn’t. It was Tom. I understand, Bill." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The Step Brothers actor said, "You’re currently unemployed. Good luck on ZipRecruiter. There are a lot of jobs in the health care field. I hear male nurses are in great demand and with your bedside manner, no one would rather wake up after gallbladder surgery and look into the loving kind face of Bill Belichick as he gives you a sponge bath.”

Despite the playful jabs, Ferrell made it clear that Brady was loved and admired by many, even if he jokingly referred to him as "Eli Manning's bitch."

He said, “I mean, let’s be honest. Your best years are behind you, Tom. The Super Bowls, Gisele, your movie career, it’s all done, it’s all gone. But you won’t be forgotten, you’ll always be remembered as Eli Manning’s bitch. Don’t let that get you down, Tom. Like I said before, we all love you. In fact, only one man truly hates you and it is my pleasure to bring him out here, Mr. Bill Belichick,”

The roast, part of Netflix's Is a Joke Fest, was streamed live, marking the first-ever live, unedited roast telecast. It took place at L.A.'s Kia Forum in Inglewood and was a memorable evening filled with laughter and good-natured ribbing.

ALSO READ: Francis Ford Coppola's Decades-Long Project Megalopolis Comes To Life In New TEASER; Godfather Director Dedicates Film To Late Wife