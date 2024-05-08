Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Break Up? Rumors Spark Since Chiefs' TE Attended Kentucky Derby Alone

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating last summer. The couple instantly became the talk of the town. Swift was spotted at many NFL games featuring her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, including the Super Bowl. Kelce has also been spotted on many of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts with his teammates.

The power couple enjoyed a buddy weekend in Las Vegas last month. They attended Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes’ foundation’s charity event. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes went on a double date with them, too. But since then, Swift and Kelce haven’t been seen together. Have they broken up with each other?

Travis Kelce attends the Kentucky Derby and Miami GP Alone

Kelce went to the Kentucky Derby on his own. The NFL star placed and won a bet on a horse for the 150th running. The event’s official social media handle posted a video of Kelce vibing alone, sharing that Kelce had won the first bet he had ever placed.

Not only that, Taylor Swift did not accompany Kelce to the Miami GP either. The reigning Super Bowl champion spent his time with his teammate Patrick Mahomes. Swift and Kelce missed the Met Gala, too. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Also Read: Travis Kelce Spotted Without Taylor Swift at Miami Grand Prix with Donald Trump and Zinedine Zidane in Attendance

Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Break Up?

Following Swift’s absence, fans have started to speculate that the couple has broken up. Swift and Kelce leave no chance to spend quality time and show some PDA. So, their absence points to only one thing.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are still together. They have always supported each other in their career, which requires great commitment. Taylor has released her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, and she will be resuming her Eras Tour soon.

Since Swift will be performing in France on May 9, she is busy preparing for the show. Swifties and Kelce fans have nothing to worry about. The most famous couple has it all figured out for their ‘Significant Other,’ including the long-distance relationship they’ll be in for a while now.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Attends Kentucky Derby Without Taylor Swift; Ends Up Winning Be