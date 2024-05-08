When Is NHL Draft Lottery? How to Watch, Start Time and Odds

The National Hockey League draft lottery will take place on March 7, 6:30 pm ET for the teams who couldn’t make it to the Stanley Cup playoffs. The lottery will decide the order in which teams will pick the players during the NHL draft, which is all set to take place in June.

The draft will take place at the NHL Network’s Secaucus, N.J., studio, ahead of the game 2 clash between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers. Here’s all you need to know about the NHL draft lottery:

What time is the NHL Draft Lottery 2024 taking place?

The NHL Draft Lottery 2024 will take place at 6:30 pm ET.

Where can the NHL Draft Lottery 2024 be watched?

The NHL Draft Lottery 2024 will be aired by ESPN and ESPN + in USA, while TVA Sports will be airing it in USA.

Where will the NHL Draft Lottery 2024 be streamed?

Fubo has gained the streaming rights for NHL Draft Lottery 2024.

NHL Draft Lottery 2024 odds:

Teams Odds San Jose Sharks 18.5% Chicago Blackhawks 13.5% Anaheim Ducks 11.5% Columbus Blue Jackets 9.5% Montreal Canadiens 8,5% Utah Coyotes 7.5% Ottawa Senators 7.5% Seattle Kraken 6.0% Calgary Flames 5.0% New Jersey Devils 3.5% Buffalo Sabres 3.0% Philadelphia Flyers 2.5% Minnesota Wild 2.0% Pittsburgh Penguins 1.5% Detroit Red Wings 0.5% St. Louis Blue 0.5%

