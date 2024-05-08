Insider Reveals Who the Chiefs Consider to Be Biggest Threat to Their 3-Peat

The Kansas City Chiefs are building a dynasty in the NFL. The team has played four out of five Super Bowl championship games under the guidance of HC Andy Reid. The 3-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce have consecutively led the side to glory twice.

The Chiefs can become the first team to complete a 3-Peat in NFL history if they win the Super Bowl in New Saint Orleans next year. Recently, their star QB Mahomes guaranteed the fans that they will win the Vince Lombardi Trophy again in 2025. He seems to be pretty confident about his side bringing the glory to Arrowhead Stadium. However, an NFL insider claimed that the Chiefs will have trouble beating an AFC team.

Which Team Scares the Chiefs?

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB and NFL analyst, Chris Simms named an AFC team the Chiefs should prepare themselves for. Although CJ Storud’s Houston Texans are one of the toughest opponents for the Chiefs, Simms thinks that the Cincinnati Bengals are the only team that can stop the defending champions.

Simms thinks that the Chiefs are a little scared of the Bengals as they have gotten the better of the Chiefs a few times. Joe Burrow is certainly going to pose problems to the Chiefs' title run. But the Bengals haven't been themselves for a while now. Burrow's frequent injuries have held them down.

Kansas City Prepares for Celebrations

The Chiefs have solidified their offense in the 2024 offseason. They selected the fastest player in the league, Xavier Worthy, in the 2024 NFL draft. They also added Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to their squad. However, their top receiver Rashee Rice might miss half of the season due to his legal woes.

The reigning champions also handed a new contract to their star tight end, Travis Kelce, making him the highest-paid TE in the league. Will the Chiefs complete their 3-Peat? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.