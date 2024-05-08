The Atypical Family star Chun Woo Hee pays touching tribute to late actor Lee Sun Kyun at 60th Baeksang Arts Awards

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death, drugs

Actress Chun Woo Hee took a moment to remember the late actor Lee Sun Kyun, who passed away last year. At the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards ceremony on May 7, Chun Woo Hee stood on stage at COEX in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, alongside her The Atypical Family co-star Jang Ki Yong. As she presented the Best Screenplay award in the film category, she took a moment to honor Lee Sun Kyun's memory while announcing the nominees.

Chun Woo Hee remembers Lee Sun Kyun on-stage

The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards unfolded at COEX in Gangnam, Seoul, on May 7, KST, drawing A-list actors together to honor achievements across TV, film, and theatre. Among them was actress Chun Woo Hee, renowned for her performances in the K-drama Be Melodramatic and the film Unlocked. She took the stage to present the Best Screenplay Award (Film) and, during the nomination announcement, took a moment to remember the late actor Lee Sun Kyun.

As the nominations appeared on the screen, two of Lee Sun Kyun's movies, Killing Romance and Sleep, were prominently featured. After the montage concluded, Chun Woo Hee paused to pay her respects to the late actor. She expressed how seeing her sunbae-nim (Lee Sun Kyun) among the nominations touched her deeply. She believes his presence in those projects will always remain in everyone's hearts.

The director and writer of Sleep, Jason Yu, clinched the prestigious award and conveyed his gratitude through a heartfelt video message. In his acceptance speech, Jason Yu made sure to acknowledge Lee Sun Kyun for his invaluable contribution to the project. Such recognition from both artists holds significant weight, especially considering the challenging circumstances surrounding Lee Sun Kyun's passing in 2023.

Following Lee Sun Kyun's sudden death, openly mourning him became a delicate matter within the artist community. Negative public backlash hindered expressions of grief due to allegations involving Lee Sun Kyun's alleged presence at an adult entertainment venue and accusations of drug involvement. During the 2023 SBS Drama Awards, actor Lee Je Hoon faced harsh criticism merely for mentioning Lee Sun Kyun in his acceptance speech.

However, the atmosphere appears to have softened considerably as more industry figures rallied together to advocate for justice for Lee Sun Kyun. Many believed he was unfairly targeted amidst a flawed police investigation.

More about the 60th Baeksang awards

The Baeksang Arts Awards stands as South Korea's top comprehensive arts event, recognizing excellence across television, film, and theater. Hosted by Shin Dong Yup, Bae Suzy, and Park Bo Gum, the judging criteria for the Baeksang Arts Awards encompassed content broadcasted on terrestrial, cable, OTT, and web platforms between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

Additionally, Korean feature films and theater productions released domestically during this period were taken into consideration. Renowned K-stars such as BIBI, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Go Eun, Kim Soo Hyun, and many others won at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards for their remarkable performances.

