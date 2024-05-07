Who wore what at Met Gala 2024: Nicky Minaj, Zendaya to Alia Bhatt and Natasha Poonawalla; 16 hits and misses on green carpet

The Met Gala, often called the fashion world’s biggest night, kicked off on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a bang, and once again, it has mesmerized us with its dazzling display of style and creativity. This year’s theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, explores the possibilities of using technology to revitalize clothing that is too fragile or old to be worn again. Let's take a closer look at some of the standout outfits from the event.

Zendaya

Zendaya, the actress and fashion icon stunned in an ocean-blue gown by Maison Margiel’s John Galliano, complete with a dramatic headpiece, for her first look at Met stair. Her gown, adorned with heaps of tulle and fabric, captured the essence of the ocean with its flowing silhouette and serene color palette. Her ocean-inspired gown stood out as a refreshing and captivating interpretation of the theme.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stunned in a mint green saree custom-designed by designer Sabyasachi and she was styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania. Her ensemble was perfectly in tune with the theme. Her saree was adorned with real gems and what stole the spotlight was a 23-foot-long train that trailed behind her, a nod to the grandeur and extravagance of the event's theme. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Natasha Poonawala

Natasha Poonawalla, known for her impeccable taste in fashion, graced the Met Gala 2024 with a stunning custom ensemble from the Maison Margiela Artisanal Collection, curated by the visionary designer John Galliano. Her outfit featured a sculpted white bodycon dress with delicate black detailing. She finished her look with Louboutin sky-high heels.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj made a bold statement with an hourglass mini dress crafted from hand-painted golden silk duchess material, which was a masterpiece in itself. Adorned with 3-D metal flowers, each delicately hand-painted in bright hues. She completed her look with floral heels and jewels.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid opted for an outfit from Thome brown. The highlight of her outfit was a white off-shoulder corset featuring exaggerated hips, and it had meticulous detailing of 3D yellow roses festooned on the coat.

Sydney Sweeny

Sydney Sweeny stepped out in a miu mui gown in a shade of blue, paired with latex opera-length gloves and a diamond necklace. She opted for a black bob with bangs and a look that adhered to the theme.

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman teamed up with Tory Burch for a periwinkle-coloured 3D dress with butterflies affixed in shades of blue and purple on her sleeves. Uma Thurman’s dress was quite a unique take on the theme.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner picked a black corset gown from Alexander McQueen’s 1999 couture collection for Givenchy. Her black corset dress featured a low-cut corset bustier adorned with over 100,000 black and brass beads. Kendall’s dress is not relevant to the theme much, but still, she nailed her look.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore stepped on the red carpet in a dress from designer Haris Reed. The gown had a dramatic, spiky heart-shaped construction and a sleek black column design with a pink and white floral motif. Moore accessorized her ensemble with Cartier diamond jewelry.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian appeared in an outfit by Maison Margiela this year. Kim wore a pale grey cardigan made of boiled cashmere that had been thistle-washed, layered over a corset rewoven with jacquard silver threads from an old brocade cloth from the eighteenth century.

Advertisement

Shakira

Shakira impressed all with her eye-catching column dress with a slit that drew gazes during her debut at the Met Gala. A dramatic long cape that resembled a rose and was styled with nearly 100 meters of cloth was chosen for its wow value. Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera, designed the chic ensemble with geometric cutouts.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat donned a Vetements maxi-length wet T-shirt. She accessorized the ensemble with striking glam, such as perfectly pigmented teardrops suspended in a smoky eye look, an immaculate complexion, and a neat buzz cut on her natural hair. Her look was probably one of the dresses this year that didn’t relate to the theme at all.

Cardi B

Rapper Cardi B, who is renowned for her daring fashion sense, made a stunning entry at the Met Gala 2024 wearing a gown that epitomized luxury and splendor. The spectacular black creation, which was larger than life, was designed by Chinese designer Windowsen. Her look was one of the highlights of the event.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried arrived on the green carpet wearing a crinkled silver ball gown. It was decorated with black, pink, and white beaded flowers on the roomy skirt of the metallic sleeveless dress. Even though it was a fabulous dress, the interesting part about the whole attire is that she wore an ivy crown with some diamonds on it, while her hair was in lovely swirls made of silver strands, making us forget about everything except those two things that she has put on.

Amanda is one of the best-dressed for she has worn those particular things that could qualify her as one of the best-dressed on such an occasion.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande walked the green carpet in a stunning couture gown designed by Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe. Her gown featured a flowing white skirt with a sculpted bodice made of mother of pearl. She finished her look with floral eye embellishments.

Jlo

Jennifer Lopez, who was on the co-chair, wore a dramatic and sheer champagne gown that had sculptured silver beading. She paired her outfit with Tyler Ellis’ matching clutch and a gazillion carats of Tiffany &Co. Diamonds. Jlo’s Met Gala look will undoubtedly be remembered as a breathtaking display of glam.

Advertisement

All things considered, the Met Gala 2024 featured a wide variety of floral outfits and outfits inspired by nature that stretched the bounds of imagination and fashion. With metallic gowns to statement floral gowns, the event once again proved why it continues to be the height of red-carpet fashion.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani shines in golden Rahul Mishra saree gown, a masterpiece crafted over 10,000 hours of meticulous artistry