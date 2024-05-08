Dark Matter: All Episodes Schedule, Streaming Details, Storyline, And Cast; All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Series
Dark Matter hits the screen on May 8, 2024: Features Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly in leading roles. It will be exclusively available on Apple TV+.
The wait is finally over! Apple TV's upcoming series Dark Matter is set to premiere on the platform early this month. This literary gem, nominated for the 2016 World Technology Awards, has long been earmarked for a potential transition to the small screen, given its compelling narrative and widespread acclaim among readers.
The anticipation surrounding Dark Matter reached a fever pitch when, four years after its publication in December 2020, Apple TV announced its plans to adapt the novel into a television series.
Dark Matter: Star cast and story plot
The cast of Dark Matter boasts talents like Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly leading the charge as the central protagonists, Jason and Daniela Dessen. Alongside them are supporting cast members such as Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Oakes Fegley, and many more to the list.
The series promises to stay true to the novel's thrilling premise. It follows physicist Jason Dessen, who is unexpectedly transported to a parallel universe, confronting the unsettling idea of the life he could have led. Blake Crouch, the author, is closely involved in the production as an executive producer and screenwriter.
The official synopsis of Dark Matter read, "Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, Dark Matter is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself."
With a formidable budget and a stellar cast attached to the project, including the likes of Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly in the lead roles of Jason and Daniela Dessen, the excitement for the forthcoming release is palpable. This buzz intensified with the release of the official trailer on April 11, which hints at the sci-fi nuances that underpin its plot.
Set to premiere on May 8, 2024, Dark Matter will be available for streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, adding yet another gem to the platform's burgeoning lineup of original content. The series promises to offer a thrilling narrative experience, staying true to the essence of Crouch's novel while also bringing its own unique vision to life.
When do episodes of Dark Matter come out?
|Episode
|Title
|Release Date
|Episode 1
|Are You Happy in Your Life?
|May 8, 2024
|Episode 2
|Split
|May 8, 2024
|Episode 3
|The Box
|May 15, 2024
|Episode 4
|The Corridor
|May 22, 2024
|Episode 5
|Dark Velocity
|May 29, 2024
|Episode 6
|Fucking Married People
|June 5, 2024
|Episode 7
|In the Fires of Dead Stars
|June 12, 2024
|Episode 8
|Jupiter
|June 19, 2024
It's important to note that the series won't be airing on any other platform apart from Apple TV+.
What the trailer of Dark Matter here;
