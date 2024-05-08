Rudy Gobert Welcomes First Child Nine Months After Joking ‘I Feel Like I Lost My Virginity’

Rudy Gobert recently celebrated the arrival of his first child, which intriguingly coincided with an amusing anecdote he shared nine months prior.

Gobert, the prominent NBA player, missed a crucial NBA Playoffs game to witness the birth of his child and the NBA world has all the reasons to point out a surprising coincidence with the birth of his newborn.

The seasoned 31-year-old NBA player experienced a remarkable milestone by sinking his first-ever 3-pointer during a FIBA World Cup exhibition game against Montenegro.

It was his post game remarks that still have his fans to laugh when he said: "Tonight, I feel like I lost my virginity.”

Exactly nine months after making the viral remarks, Gobert has been blessed with a baby and there have been numerous social media posts surfacing that highlighted the precise time frame of nine months.

Not to forget moving forward despite having an impressive 10-year NBA career where he previously missed all 14 of his 3-point attempts.

New Dad Rudy Gobert Missed Game 2



The birth of Minnesota center Rudy Gobert's newborn child on Monday morning may lead to a significant boost for the Timberwolves as recent playoff history indicates an electrifying return for new fathers.

Drawing on previous instances, such as Derrick White's return during the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, it is evident that the arrival of a newborn can invigorate players and elevate their performance.

For instance, White's triumphant comeback in Games 4 to 6 following the birth of his child saw a remarkable increase in scoring and an outstanding defensive contribution, symbolizing the potential transformation brought about by fatherhood.

Similarly, Fred VanVleet's resurgence during the 2019 conference finals, after the birth of his son Fred Jr., is another compelling demonstration of the paternal energy propelling players to achieve outstanding feats, exemplified by his remarkable shooting performance and increased point production.

Also Read: Did LeBron James Win NBA Rookie of the Year Award?