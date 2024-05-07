Soaking t-shirt to boyfriend’s cardigan: Controversy queens Doja Cat and Kim Kardashian serve unconventional looks at Met Gala 2024

The mossy cream and green carpet of the Met Gala 2024 saw celebrities in all kinds of florals and sparkling interpretations of this year’s dress code that was taken from the 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard, The Garden of Time. But music maverick Doja Cat and reality TV icon Kim Kardashian are no strangers to being amid controversies and chose unconventional looks that some might say have led them astray when it comes to sticking with the given theme. Here’s what they wore to the fashion’s most prestigious annual gala.

With a soaked look and chrome tears, Doja Cat puts the wet in Met

Doja Cat is no novice when it comes to creating conversations around her unconventional fashion looks. For this year’s Met, she gave us two looks. Her first look was her coming out of the hotel, fresh out of the shower, wrapped up in towels, complete with a sparkling diamond necklace and translucent platform heels.

Her second look stayed with the wet theme, a soaked-looking white maxi t-shirt dress by Vetements. Working with legendary make-up artist Pat McGrath, Doja Cat had glittering streams of chrome tears falling from her smokey eyes. The rapper also sported a platinum buzz-cut. While both the looks are radical and on-brand for Doja's repertoire, they are too abstract for the theme of the gala.

Kim Kardashian pairs her silver Margiela couture look with a gray cardigan

The Skims founder’s Met Gala 2024 look was very much in line with her usual snatched waist style. Kim wore a Maison Margiela Couture corset dress. The silver armour-like corset was layered with a chainmail dress with floral cut-outs. She also went with the often polarizing Margiela cleft-toe Tabi shoes.

But what got everyone talking was the odd contrast of the slouchy gray cardigan she had wrapped around her gleaming ensemble. Kim explained to the press that she was inspired by her wildest night in the garden when she threw on her boyfriend’s sweater and just got to work. The self-proclaimed workaholic reality TV star went back to her platinum blonde tresses for the Met look. Blushed dewy skin, extra long lashes, and signature nude lips completed her glam for the gala.

Love or hate their wacky interpretation of the theme, Doja Cat and Kim Kardashian’s outlandish ensembles are the kind of meme-worthy looks that we all look forward to from the Met Gala.

What did you think of Doja Cat and Kim Kardashian’s unusual Met looks? Share your thoughts with us by leaving a comment.

