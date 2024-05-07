It is time for festivities for Super Junior fans as the maknae of the group, Ryeowook, has announced his marriage. However, a few of the fans are not taking the news well, and the event has turned into a controversy. The artist is getting married to his long-time fiancé and former TAHITI member Ari.

Former TAHITI member Ari apologizes to fans

On May 7, 2024, former TAHITI member Ari posted on Instagram where she shared her thoughts with fans. The topic of the discussion was her life-changing decision to get married to Super Junior’s Ryeowook, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2020. As the announcement came as a surprise to many fans, she took the opportunity to apologize to them for taking everyone aback.

In the letter, the artist wrote that she would be beginning a new chapter of her life. She revealed that she will start a family with her long-time partner, Ryeowook. Moreover, she urges fans to give their blessings and wish them luck for the new step. However, she also apologized to those who were hurt by the decision, and it was not her intention to do so. Lastly, she ensures that she will maintain transparency with her well-wishers from now on.

Ryeowook's announcement of marriage through an Instagram post

Ryeowook addressed their relationship and made the announcement of their marriage back in March through a handwritten letter. He added that the decision to marry Ari was not made impulsively; rather, they both had constructive discussions with her, the members of Super Junior, and with the management as well. He expressed his deepest apologies to the fans who were upset by the decision yet reassured everyone that he would maintain his professionalism and continue to be a member of the group.

Following the disbandment of TAHITI, Ari ventured into the world of acting and starred in various plays and musicals. Both artists made their relationship public in 2020 and have been together ever since. The couple has decided to get married by the end of May as the spring season arrives. Are you excited for the couple’s new journey?

