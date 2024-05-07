Wonderland unveils new stills: Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik and more seek comfort using AI; see PICS

The upcoming movie Wonderland has revealed new stills featuring Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, and more, showcasing their reliance on artificial intelligence for emotional connections. The film is set to hit the theatres in June 2024.

Wonderland drops new stills statting Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy, more

On May 7, Wonderland, an upcoming film, unveiled captivating new stills, offering a glimpse into the lives of its characters immersed in the innovative ‘Wonderland’ service. The newly released stills provide insights into the lives of the characters as they navigate the complexities of the Wonderland service.

Tang Wei's character, Bai Li, is depicted cherishing moments with her daughter while concealing her own demise. Meanwhile, after reuniting with him through the service, Bae Suzy's character, Jung In, shares tender moments with her comatose boyfriend, portrayed by Park Bo Gum.

Take a look at the pictures below;

Jung Yu Mi's character, Hye Ri, grows up with AI parents and assumes a pivotal role as the Chief planner behind the Wonderland service. Meanwhile, Choi Woo Shik's character, Hyun Soo, embarks on a journey to uncover family secrets while delving into the lives of clients. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

With themes of love, loss, and the blurred lines between reality and artificial intelligence, Wonderland promises to be a thought-provoking cinematic experience for audiences.

More details about Wonderland

Wonderland, directed by Kim Tae Yong, promises to enchant audiences with its captivating blend of sci-fi and fantasy. Featuring a stellar cast, including Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy, Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik, and Tang Wei, the film delves into the concept of reuniting with loved ones through artificial intelligence in a virtual world.

Advertisement

The film explores themes of love, loss, and human connection through the marvels of artificial intelligence. As characters navigate this simulated landscape, they confront the complexities of relationships and the boundaries of reality. With meticulous attention to detail and stunning visuals, Wonderland is poised to captivate audiences worldwide upon its release. It is slated for theatrical debut in South Korea and China in June 2024, with international distribution handled by Netflix.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy, Choi Woo Shik starrer film Wonderland announces first teaser release on April 23; details