Not just Alia Bhatt, Phool Nitanshi Goel from Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies graces Met Gala 2024 but there’s one catch

The Met Gala is one of the most prestigious international events where renowned personalities from all across the world unite to showcase their fashion. Alia Bhatt recently turned heads with her appearance at the gala, but it looks like she was not the only Bollywood star to grace the occasion.

A picture of Nitanshi Goel, the actress in Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies, from the Met Gala 2024, has gone viral on the internet. However, there’s an interesting catch about the photo: it's photoshop.

Picture of Laapataa Ladies actress Nitanshi Goel from Met Gala 2024 goes viral

Recently, the official social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions, which backed Laapataa Ladies, shared a picture of Nitanshi Goel from the Met Gala 2024. It was a photoshopped image of the actress standing at the iconic staircase of the Met Gala carpet, which takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City every year.

In the photo, Nitanshi was seen in her character, Phool, from Laapataa Ladies. She wore a red saree and paired it with a maroon shawl. A bindi topped her forehead, and she sported an overwhelmed smile on her face.

The caption of the post read, “Our Phool blossoming in the garden of time. Watch #LaapataaLadies on @NetflixIndia now.”

Have a look at the playful post!

Nitanshi Goel herself reshared the post, saying, “Met Gala 2024.” The replies under Nitanshi’s post were also filled with funny comments. One person gushed, “You don’t belong at gala.. you belong to my heart,” while another asked, “Are you lost again?” referring to the plot of Laapataa Ladies. Many others appreciated her acting in the film.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt chose to wear a floral Sabyasachi for her second consecutive appearance at the Met Gala. The internet is going gaga over Alia’s outfit, complemented by dewy makeup and a stylish hairstyle.

About Nitanshi Goel starrer Laapataa Ladies

Presented by Jio Studios, the movie is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, Laapataa Ladies explores the journey of two lost brides.

