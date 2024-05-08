A Month After Making Viral Gesture at Kaitlin Clark, Gregg Doyel Reportedly Slapped With Two Week Suspension

A month after making a widely-publicized gesture at Kaitlin Clark's introductory press conference, Gregg Doyel, the veteran sports columnist for the Indianapolis Star, has reportedly been suspended for two weeks.

The controversy stemmed from Doyel's uncomfortable interaction with the highly acclaimed basketball rookie, where he mimicked a heart-shaped gesture that Clark had often made towards her family during her celebrated collegiate career.

This incident, which gained widespread attention and criticism on social media platforms, led to Doyel being suspended by his publication following public backlash over the perceived inappropriateness of his actions.

Despite the suspension, Doyel is expected to continue writing columns while watching games remotely, although he will no longer cover Indiana Fever games in-person during Clark's much-anticipated rookie season.

Caitlin Clark Had First Interaction with Gregg Doyel During Introductory Conference

During the introductory press conference for the WNBA's Indiana Fever, a discomforting incident unfolded as Caitlin Clark, the rookie sensation, faced an unsettling interaction with a local reporter, Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star.

Doyel's seemingly innocuous question quickly took an inappropriate turn as he made cringe worthy comments that appeared to be flirtatious in nature. Clark, visibly taken aback by the unexpected behavior, responded with a bit of awkwardness, causing the room to erupt in nervous laughter.

Despite the discomfort, Clark maintained her composure and proceeded to answer Doyel's question, allowing the press conference to continue.

The incident quickly gained traction on social media, with fans and observers criticizing Doyel for his unprofessional and inappropriate behavior.

However, at that time, there were calls for Doyel to face consequences, with some demanding a public apology and others advocating for the revocation of his credentials.

In response to the backlash, Doyel later issued an apology, acknowledging the inappropriateness of his comments and pledging to "do better" in the future.

