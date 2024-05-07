Just like the LBD trend, the classic little white dress is a timeless wardrobe staple for every season. But this season, it's getting a sophisticated and fashion-forward upgrade: A stylish matching coat. The talented divas, Janhvi Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, recently embraced this trend, showcasing the versatility of the mini dress and coat combination. They both infused their personal style into this head-turning trend, rendering us totally speechless in the process.

But, who wore and styled the head-to-toe white looks with a sleeveless mini dress and matching overcoat better? Was it the fabulous Janhvi Kapoor or the incredible Tara Sutaria? Let’s take a more detailed glance at both looks to find out the answer we are looking for. This is going to be quite a fashion showdown!

Janhvi Kapoor in white fitted mini-dress and coat:

The Mr. And Mrs. Mahi actress always rocks in mini dresses, and her all-white ensemble proved the same. The gorgeous outfit featured sleeves and a fitted white upper-thigh length mini-dress. It featured broad straps with a circular and deep plunging neckline and hugged her curves at all the right places. The dress also elongated her legs, making the ensemble look stylish. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The diva layered this dress with a matching knee-length and full-sleeved white coat, a high and sophisticated neckline, and convenient pockets on both sides. It also has gold buttons that elevate the sleek look. She also added black accessories like stylish sunglasses and pumps. Even her straight hairstyle with a middle parting was a great choice. Her subtle makeup look, with a touch of blush, brown eyeshadow, volumizing mascara, and the prettiest matte nude lipstick worked well for the overall appearance.

Advertisement

Tara Sutaria in white form-fitting dress and coat:

The Apurva actress always leaves us inspired with her incomparably classy ensembles and her all-white look proved the same. Her outfit featured a sheer mini-dress with a unique design and a corset-like silhouette that accentuated her enviable curves to sheer perfection. The strapless and plunging neckline of the fitted dress also elevated the whole ensemble.

The gorgeous beauty further layered this mini dress with a matching white knee-length coat featuring a crisp collar and OG shoulder pads that elevated the mesmerizing ensemble. It also had an oversized silhouette that fitted nicely. She went with a minimalistic vibe in terms of her accessories. Tara added floral stud earrings and her elegant hairstyle with natural waves and a middle parting was awesome. We also loved her subtle makeup look with glossy nude lipstick.

The final verdict:

So, who won this fashionably fabulous round? Was it Janhvi Kapoor’s all-white look with a long overcoat and sassy Gen-Z vibes or Tara Sutaria’s magnificent ensemble with a form-framing corset-like silhouette with a push of glam makeup? It’s quite safe to say that both the divas rocked the look in their own unique and beyond-bomb looks.

We loved how Janhvi injected a stylish touch of monochromatic magic into the outfit with her accessory choices. But, at the same time, we also adored how Tara Sutaria accessorized the body-hugging ensemble to perfection. She added a minimalistic but femme touch with matching flower-inspired stud earrings and matching picks. This is a super tough round. Since both the divas looked enchanting in their outfits, it’s difficult for us to declare a winner.

So, why don’t you help? Who do you think won this round? Please comment below to share your opinion and help us declare a winner, right away.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2024: Tyla makes dramatic entry in Balmain's sculpted 'Sands of Time' gown carried by team of 6 people