Sonam Kapoor drops romantic PICS with hubby Anand Ahuja on wedding anniversary; baby Vayu's presence is unmissable

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja make for one of the most popular couples in the film industry. They tied the knot in 2018 and often take to social media to express their love and affection for each other. Their adorable son, Vayu, who was born in 2022, also often features in their posts.

Today, May 8, the couple is celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary and on this special occasion, Sonam shared some heartwarming moments with her husband and son.

Sonam Kapoor's wedding anniversary post for husband Anand Ahuja features their son Vayu

Today, May 8, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to craft a special post for her wedding anniversary with Anand Ahuja. The first picture showcased Sonam and Anand looking lovingly at their child, Vayu, who was happy with his stuffed lion toy. In another image, the trio was seen walking hand-in-hand on a street. Another heartwarming shot was from the family’s past Christmas celebration.

Sonam also dropped romantic glimpses with Anand, where they were seen sharing kisses and hugging each other. A cute video was included in the post where Sonam was seen teasing Anand as he got ready. Talking about his fashion, Sonam asked her husband, "Do you think you should listen to your wife's advice when it comes to…" She was heard calling him "cute."

In the caption, Sonam expressed her love for Anand, saying, “To the love of my life. My everything , Happy Anniversary. Your unconditional love and support is my anchor and safe place. Getting married to you was the best decision of my life. We live in heaven. I love you more than I can express. #everydayphenomenal.”

Have a look at Sonam’s post!

Reacting to Sonam’s post, Anand wrote in the comments, “Sona! This photo selection is not my most favorable! … love you.” Sonam’s mother, Sunita Kapoor, showered the couple with hearts, while actresses Neha Dhupia, Bipasha Basu, and Dia Mirza sent them warm wishes.

Fans also couldn’t stop gushing over the lovely couple and their son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, under the post. They used red heart emojis to convey their love.

