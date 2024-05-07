Imagine being invited to the Met Gala and debuting in an incomparably gorgeous ensemble. One of the most awaited moments of the event has to be walking up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum while the crowd goes gaga, and slowly stepping ahead, you hear the joyous clicking of cameras.

Well, all of this happened today for singer Tyla’s unexpectedly dramatic debut, which stole the show.

The Water singer made her debut on this auspicious and star-studded event’s green carpet, although she didn’t exactly walk the same. Tyla was literally carried across the carpet by a team of 5-6 people because of her form-fitting ensemble. Let’s dive deep into her hyper-unconventional OOTD.

Tyla looked fabulous in a ‘sandy’ OOTD for Met Gala 2024:

The South African singer has often made a case for her fashion superiority. But none of them even came close to the dramatic display of fashion finesse that the diva presented at the Met Gala 2024.

Singer’s classy ensemble, crafted by the fashion geniuses at Balmain, was a proper work of art. This masterpiece, known as the ‘Sands of Time,’ was a strapless beige gown with a strapless neckline that looked sincerely alluring. It also had a very elaborate and circular train trailed behind the diva as she was carried on.

The whole gown had a rather textured sand-like finish because it was literally made with sand. It also looked like the contours of the dress, including the chest and torso, were perfectly made to fit the talented singer, and guess what? They quite genuinely were molded off her actual frame.

The people at Balmain made a mold of the singer’s body and then crafted a dress out of the same mold. How crazily and unexpectedly creative is that?

Tyla’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were also perfect:

The Grammy winner’s mesmerizing hourglass sandy look perfectly embodied the Garden of Time theme of Met Gala 2024. But she also completed it with a modern purse accessory that represented time slipping away like grains of sand. Her hourglass purse metaphor of the disappearance of time was pure chef’s kiss.

Tyla further paired the outfit with matching beige sandals to give the outfit a harmonized appeal. She added minimal gold jewelry, like a necklace with matching rings and delicate droplet earrings. Even her overly bronzed makeup look with gold eyeshadow, eyeliner on fleek, and glossy lips was undoubtedly on point with the beige ensemble.

When we say that the diva went all out, we totally mean it because she also debuted a daring new haircut, which was short and sculpted tresses in a sassy and wavy bob, adding a touch of edginess and modernity to her otherwise timeless look. We really don’t think we will be getting over this one anytime soon.

But what did you think of Tyla’s unconventional look? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

