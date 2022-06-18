Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards: 5 Male TV celebs who won hearts with their fashionable looks

Pinkvilla has organized its first-ever Style Icon Awards on June 16. The star-lit evening was a massive hit and numerous celebrities showed up in their most fashionable ensembles. It was held at JW Marriott, Mumbai. 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' was graced by numerous well-known personalities from the entertainment, sports, food, fashion and business field. Some of the most popular TV celebs who marked their presence included Jasmin Bhasin, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Nakuul Mehta, Karan Kundrra, among numerous others. While the ladies glammed up the night with their fashionable looks, even gentlemen had put their best fashionable foot forward. Here is a look at the 5 most fashionable actors at the award show.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla telly instagram
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actor won the award for Super Stylish TV Star Male at Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards. For the event, he has sported a printed and buttoned t-shirt with a black suit. It was a cotton suit with yellow detailing on the collar.
Photo Credit : Nakuul Mehta instagram
Karan looked super stylish and prim in black tuxedo suit with white shirt and bowtie. He paired it with black formal shoes.
Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram
Actor and host Rithvik opted for a completely black outfit for the evening. He looked dapper in a black shirt with the same shade blazer and black shoes.
Actor, comedian and host looked stunning in the moustache look. He has sported a casual blazer look with stylish shimmery work on it. He paired the look with shimmer shoes.
Photo Credit : Maniesh Paul instagram
Molkki star Amar Upadhyay grabbed attention with his snazzy look in a grey suit with white formal shirt. He had sported white sneakers with the look.
