Mindy Kaling has time and again made heads turn at red carpets and star-studded events with her fiery fashion sense and a fabulous ability to carry everything with sheer confidence. Keeping up with this reputation, she walked onto the Met Gala 2024 green carpet in a Gaurav Gupta-designed sculptural gown, and her ensemble literally reminded us of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 2022 Cannes look!

So, what are we waiting on? Let’s have a closer look at Mindy Kaling’s Met Gala ensemble to get a more detailed idea of the fashion fierceness served by the Ocean’s 8 actress on the red carpet.

Mindy Kaling’s OOTD for Met Gala 2024:

The Mindy Project actress walked inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and all eyes were on her! The diva opted to display the talent of Indian designer and fashion maven, Gaurav Gupta, on a beautifully grand scale. The diva’s dreamy outfit was a beige sculptural piece with unique loops, swirls, and arches behind her head, legs, and even her shoulders. These veil-like structures added definition to her look.

The same patterns were displayed on the Late Night actress’ statement-worthy body-hugging beige gown, with a subtle tinge of silver-based shimmer and shine in the material used to craft the ensemble. The neckline with a halter design and the floor-length piece with a unique silhouette had us swooning. The same structured loops also trailed behind her as graceful trains as the diva walked ahead with charm and confidence.

This magical look, described as ‘The Melting Flower of Time’ by the designer, was definitely a signature Gaurav Gupta creation. It looked like Mindy’s look was inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s pink-hued Cannes look from 2022.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes 2022 look:

The Dhoom 2 actress made hearts melt when she walked the red carpet of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2022, wearing a Gaurav Gupta masterpiece. This pink-hued masterpiece was a work of art, thoroughly embellished with glass beads and crystals. Even the intricate embroidery was just amazing.

The diva’s outfit was said to have taken inspiration from the famous Italian artist Botticelli's painting and his style. This mesmerizing gown took 3500 hours of hard work to craft. The massive structure behind her head and the swirly design all over her dress with an alluring square-shaped neckline managed to transform the Devdas actress into a living Venus sculpture, and we’re still in awe.

The similarities between both gowns:

The swirly design of the dresses, sculpted veils, and even the trains of both dresses were similar. At the same time, even the form-fitting and sculpted silhouette was quite the same. However, the gown worn by Mindy on Tuesday was a more dramatic version of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s piece but with a different and more subtle hue.

Although Aishwarya’s custom piece clearly inspired the gown, we still think that Mindy Kaling’s gown was quite a bold pick. It’s quite safe to say that she still stole the spotlight with her OOTD, the power of her grace, and her incomparable smile, don’t you agree?

So, what did you think of Mindy Kaling’s Met Gala 2024 Look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

