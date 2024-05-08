‘He’s Always Taken a Distance’: Brian Windhorst Clarifies LeBron James Role in Lakers Coaching Hires

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst recently shared his insights on LeBron James' involvement in the Los Angeles Lakers coaching search.

Windhorst dismissed the notion that LeBron actively partakes in coaching hires and clarified that James typically maintains a distance from such decisions.

On his appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on YouTube, Windhorst said, "LeBron doesn't get involved in coaching hires; for years, for many coaches, he's always taken a distance.”

Contrary to the widespread belief that LeBron has a significant influence in choosing and dismissing coaches, Windhorst emphasized that James prefers not to engage with potential coaching candidates.

He explained that while James may have conversations with the coach after their hiring, he generally refrains from being involved in the selection process.

However, the Lakers are eagerly anticipating the potential return of LeBron James, an endeavor deemed of paramount importance according to reports from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Jovan Buha, and Sam Amick, especially as James contemplates his $51.42 million player option for the 2024–25 season.

Michael Wilbon asked LeBron James to take accountability for Darvin Ham's firing

After Darvin Ham's dismissal from the Lakers, renowned sports journalist Michael Wilbon called upon LeBron James to take accountability for the decision.

Wilbon's frustration was palpable as he highlighted the significant role Ham played in the Lakers' progress, particularly in guiding the team to the conference finals.

Similarly, leading to the recent shakeup in the Lakers coaching pick, Stephen A. Smith focused directly on LeBron James and his NBA championship count. He raised the significant impact of LeBron's decision-making on the Los Angeles Lakers, particularly in relation to the team's coaching changes and key roster selections.

Amidst the debate, Smith hinted that the acrimony and divide stemming from these strategic choices may shed light on why LeBron has a total of four championship rings instead of potentially attaining six.

