EXO’s Baekhyun has always managed to melt his fans' hearts by sharing sweet moments with them. However, he has yet again won everyone’s hearts after he left a beautiful message under a fan account that is no longer active. His kind words of gratitude have spread across social media like wildfire, as everyone is talking about his thoughtfulness.

EXO's Baekhyun leaves a comment under the fansite's closed account

On May 6, 2024, Baekhyun dropped a comment under an account that announced that it would no longer be active. The account belonged to a fansite which was dedicated to Baekhyun for a long time. Fansites are owned by a particular fan of an artist who posts pictures and videos of them from various events and meet-ups. The account declared that it will no longer function due to reasons unknown but will keep the account open. Moreover, the owner also had a YouTube account dedicated to Baekhyun, which will now be deleted.

However, Baekhyun saw the post on the social media platform and left a comment. Firstly, he thanked the fans for being with him all these years and for showering him with immense love. Moreover, he regretted that he was a little late with the reply and said that the fan worked hard. He said that no matter what decision the fansite makes, he will support it wholeheartedly. He also invites her to come back to run her account anytime, as she is forever welcome to resume their journey with him.

More about EXO's Baekhyun

The sweet moment has won over fans, as they appreciate him for leaving a comment thanking his fans, even if they have decided to no longer stay in the fandom. Many fans have expressed how they would come back to running their account again if Baelhyun happened to make a comment. However, the fan has replied that it will not be possible for them to run the account anymore but will continue to follow and support Baekhyun.

At the beginning of 2024, Baekhyun announced his departure from SM Entertainment and the establishment of his own agency, INB100, where he will be carrying on his solo activities. Additionally, Baekhyun also held his first-ever solo Asia tour in 2024, where the first show kicked off on March 16, 2024, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea.