Sabyasachi Mukherjee has consistently been one of the most beloved Indian couturiers. His mesmerizing designs have been embraced by celebrities around the globe. It’s quite clear that he loves to merge ethnic allure and modern magic to play with designs and create stellar outfits. This is perhaps why his designs are taking Indian art on a global scale.

On Tuesday, along with designing Alia Bhatt's masterpiece, this fashion maven also became the first Indian designer to walk the Met Gala green carpet. Sabyasachi Mukherjee mesmerized onlookers with a display of fashion finesse like no other. Let’s have a more detailed look at his ensemble.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s look for Met Gala 2024:

Sabyasachi Mukherjee made us swoon by opting for an embroidered cotton duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection. This full-sleeved white-based duster coat displayed the beauty of traditional Indian art and allure. His long, ankle-length coat had a collared neckline and a slightly oversized silhouette that looked amazing. The nature-inspired design with the applause-worthy embroidery merged to create a work of wonder and pure art.

He layered this coat over a formal white buttoned-up shirt with a crisp sophisticated neckline. The well-fitted shirt was tucked into well-tailored beige ankle-length pants with a straight silhouette. Talk about making magical debuts that are perfectly on theme. Phew!

Sharing details of this incomparable look, the designer wrote, "As the galloping horde of mechanization, modernization, and uniformity march ever closer, it is craft, that embodiment of human touch, tradition and diversity that will safeguard culture from the passage of time."

Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s accessories game was also on point:

For shoes, he added glossy and well-polished tan formal shoes to complete his look. These shoes definitely brought the whole look together, giving it a rather well-harmonized appeal. But that’s not all, he also added fabulous picks from Sabyasachi High Jewellery to accessorize his look.

The ace designer made a glittery and bejeweled debut with layered chains encrusted with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds, and diamonds. This list also included bracelets on the sleeves of his coat. He also added pink-hued semi-tinted reflector sunglasses, which added a modern touch to his otherwise fusional look. These undoubtedly added some much-needed bling to his look.

So, what did you think of Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s magical look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

