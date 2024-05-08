Lewis Hamilton’s Black History-Inspired Look At Met Gala 2024 Stuns Travis Kelce; Chiefs Tight End Skips Event

2024 Met Gala centered on the theme Garden of Time and saw various celebrities grace the red carpet. The charity event hosted by Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya featured 250 historical artifacts referred to as Sleeping Beauties.

The likes of Cardi B, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Tom Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, and Sydney Sweeney attended the event. However, the F1 driver Lewis Hamilton stole the show with his incredible looks. Even the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce couldn’t stop himself from praising Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton’s Look for the Met Gala

Hamilton always tries to send a message to the world and it was a similar story at the Met Gala too. His attire not only followed the event’s theme in style but also paid homage to Britain’s first black gardener, John Ystumllym. He posted a few pictures on his Instagram handle paying tribute to Ystumllym and thanking the designer Daniel Lee.

His blueberry jacket had a poem titled The Gardener written by a black poet Alex Wharton inscribed on it, Hamilton himself added this detail. As soon as his pictures hit the internet, a plethora of celebrities showered their love for Hamilton’s attire. F1 team owner and current Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce praised the look with four fire emojis. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Skip the Met Gala

After a busy weekend in Las Vegas, Taylor Swift has started rehearsing for her Eras Tour which will kick off on May 9 in France. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce attended the Kentucky Derby and Miami GP without his ‘Significant Other’ but decided to skip this fashion extravaganza.

Advertisement

Fans were expecting to see the most famous couple at the moment on the red carpet, but the couple’s career commitments have forced the fans to wait a little more.

Also Read: Exploring Possible Reasons Why Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Did Not Attend Met Gala 202