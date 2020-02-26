BTS member Jimin is not just called MOCHI, here are his other nicknames that will crack you up

1 / 8

Jimin's cute nicknames

After a long wait, BTS made an appearance on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. And we would love to say that it was all about fun! BTS members Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM were seen having fun with James Corden throughout the show. The Bangtan Boys sang songs from their recently released album including Bruno Mars' Finesse. One of the major highlights of the show was when Corden prompted the BTS members to talk about their nicknames. During their fun interaction, Corden came to know that Jimin's nickname is Mochi and it did not take him long to call Jimin, Mochi. Anyone who is a die-hard fan of Jimin knows that he is a hilarious person! So when Corden called him Mochi, he ended up nicknaming Corden "Papa Mochi". Now, in case you're someone who wasn't aware of Jimin's sweet nickname, hold on because there's more! This list of Jimin's nicknames will definitely crack you up. Do let us know which one you love the most in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Instagram