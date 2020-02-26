/
/
/
BTS member Jimin is not just called MOCHI, here are his other nicknames that will crack you up
BTS member Jimin is not just called MOCHI, here are his other nicknames that will crack you up
After a long wait, BTS made an appearance on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. Some of you might have discovered that Jimin's nickname is Mochi. However, that's not his only nickname. This list of Jimin's nicknames will definitely crack you up.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3403 reads
Mumbai
Updated: February 26, 2020 02:46 pm
1 / 8
Jimin's cute nicknames
After a long wait, BTS made an appearance on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. And we would love to say that it was all about fun! BTS members Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM were seen having fun with James Corden throughout the show. The Bangtan Boys sang songs from their recently released album including Bruno Mars' Finesse. One of the major highlights of the show was when Corden prompted the BTS members to talk about their nicknames. During their fun interaction, Corden came to know that Jimin's nickname is Mochi and it did not take him long to call Jimin, Mochi. Anyone who is a die-hard fan of Jimin knows that he is a hilarious person! So when Corden called him Mochi, he ended up nicknaming Corden "Papa Mochi". Now, in case you're someone who wasn't aware of Jimin's sweet nickname, hold on because there's more! This list of Jimin's nicknames will definitely crack you up. Do let us know which one you love the most in the comments section below.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Chim Chim
This is my personal favourite! When BTS were on American Hustle Life, Tony Jones came up with this nickname. And hence, Jimin is called Chim Chim.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Christian Chim Chim
Much to our surprise, Jimin gave himself this nickname and we think it's cute! During one of the interviews, Jimin was asked, "What would your English name be?" and he replied with, "Christian Chim Chim".
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Ddochi
That's just another cute nickname, isn't it? Jimin was given this nickname by his friends because he looked like a puppy then.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
5 / 8
Jiminie
Jimin is also known as Jiminie by his members and ARMY.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
6 / 8
JM
JM is a shorter version of his name.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Little prince
Jimin is also adorably called "Little Prince" by ARMY.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Dooly
Jimin is also known as Dooly because many think when he puffs up his cheeks, he looks like the South Korean cartoon character named Dooly.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment