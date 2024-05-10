Lee Sun Kyun’s second last film before death The Land of Happiness alongside Jo Jung Suk to hit theatres in August

Trigger Warning: The article mentions death and possible suicide.

The Land of Happiness is one of the last unreleased works shot by Lee Sun Kyun before his unfortunate demise. The makers on May 10, 2024, finally announced that the film will hit the theatres in August this year.

The Land of Happiness also stars Jo Jung Suk in the lead role and will tell the story of one of the most famous trials in the history of South Korea.

Late actor Lee Sun Kyun’s first posthumous work The Land Of Happiness announces release plans

The Land of Happiness, a historical movie which is based on a real presidential assassination has announced its release in August 2024.

The Land of Happiness is one of the unreleased works of late actor Lee Sun Kyun who rose to prominence worldwide with the movie Parasite.

The Land of Happiness is a historical movie that will have fictional elements and will follow the story of a trial after the presidential assassination of 1979. However, the assassination of the authoritarian president did take place in South Korea in 1979, the story of the movie is otherwise fiction.

The Land of Happiness stars late Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun and Hospital Playlist’s Jo Jung Suk in lead roles. The Parasite actor portrays Park Tae Joo, a military soldier who is on trial for the assassination of the President. Jo Jung Suk will play Jung In Hoo, his lawyer who will try his best to save his client.

Meanwhile, The Secret Life Of My Secretary’s Jin Ki Joo and Itaewon Class’ Yoo Jae Myung will also be seen in the main roles in the upcoming movie.

Additionally, The Land of Happiness is directed by the director of the hit movie Masquerade, Choo Chang Min.

Know more about late actor Lee Sun Kyun

Lee Sun Kyun was a South Korean actor who was internationally recognized for his memorable role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite. He unfortunately was found lifeless in his car on December 27, 2023.

Lee Sun Kyun remains one of the most appreciated actors from South Korea who proved his mastery of the art in both movies and K-dramas. His notable movies include A Hard Day, Helpless, Project Silence, and Sleep among others. He is also noted for his roles in K-dramas My Mister, Payback, and Listen To Love.

Disclaimer: If you know someone experiencing suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, or grappling with a serious mental illness, it's crucial to seek help promptly. Reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health professional, or NGO for immediate assistance. Numerous helplines are available for support in these situations.

