Jang Hyuk movies and TV shows truly display the actor’s tremendous acting abilities through the various characters that he played throughout the years. The actor molds himself into any role that is offered to him and plays the characters with brilliance. Moreover, throughout the years he has appeared in various projects that consist of unique stories. Without further ado, let’s check out some of his best work.

Jang Hyuk Movies and K-dramas

1. Bad Papa

Cast: Jang Hyuk, Son Yeo Eun, Shin Eun Soo

Director: Jin Chang Gyu

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2018

The plot of the story follows a former boxing superstar whose life completely loses track of his life due to his own actions. However, his daughter gets into trouble due to some unforeseen circumstances, and it is upon him to save her and redeem himself at the same time.

2. My Country: The New Age

Cast: Yang Se Jong, Woo Do Hwan, Kim Seol Hyun

Director: Kim Jin Won

Runtime: 70 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019

Set in the Goryeo period, the plot of the K-drama revolves around a period where people rise up to proclaim a new age. However, the two friends have different plans for the kingdom to move forward. Their friendship turns stale due to the disagreements and they become enemies who want a different future for the people. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

3. Tell Me What You Saw

Cast: Jang Hyuk, Choi Soo Young, Jin Seo Yeon

Director: Kim Sang Hoon

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2020

Jung Hyuk takes up the lead role of a detective in this K-drama who returns from exile to solve cases again. He teams up with a rookie officer on the job to solve some gruesome murders. However, the detective’s fiance is also one of the victims which motivates him to solve the crime.

4. Money Flower

Cast: Jang Hyuk, Park Se Young, Jang Seung Jo

Director: Kim Hee Won

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2017

The story follows Kang Pil Joo, known for his exceptional competence as a managing director, who finds himself entangled in a web of conflicting emotions and ambitions. Initially driven by a desire for revenge against the owners of his company, his meticulously laid plans begin to crumble as he gradually realizes the depth of his feelings for Na Mo-hyun.

5. Fated to Love You

Cast: Jang Hyuk, Jang Na Ra, Choi Jin Hyuk

Director: Lee Dong Yoon

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2014

In this romantic comedy, the story follows a rich CEO, Lee Gun, who is known for his cold-hearted behavior. However, he encounters office worker Kim Mi Young, after which his life completely turns upside down. Now, together, they must deal with the uncertain consequences that lie ahead of them

6. Family: The Unbreakable Bond

Cast: Jang Hyuk, Jang Na Ra, Chase Jung An

Director: Jang Jeong Do, Lee Jung Mook

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

The story follows Kwon Do Hoon who is a secret agent but he has his identity hidden from his wife, Kang Yu Ra. However, Kang Yu Ra also has a secret of her own that she cannot reveal. The story has multiple twists and turns as it progresses.

Advertisement

7. Ordinary Person

Cast: Son Hyun Joo, Jang Hyuk, Kim Sang Ho

Director: Kim Bong-han

Runtime: 121 minutes

Release Year: 2017

The plot of the movie follows Kang Sung-jin, a principled police officer known for his unwavering dedication to upholding the law and seeking justice, who finds himself in a difficult situation when he is confronted with an unexpected proposition from Kim Tae Sang, a man under suspicion for a crime. As Kim Tae Sang extends an offer to provide life-saving surgery for Kang Sung Jin's son, the officer sees himself in a conundrum.

8. The Swordsman

Cast: Jang Hyuk, Kim Hyun Soo, Joe Taslim

Director: Choi Jae Hoon

Runtime: 100 minutes

Release Year: 2020

The story of the movie follows a retired swordsman who is extremely skilled at his job. However, after his daughter is kidnapped by a slave trader, he has no option left but to pick it up again. The movie is filled with adrenaline-pumping action sequences that will stay with the audience for days.

9. Tomb of the River

Cast: Kim Rae Won, Kim Hae Sook, Kim Sung Kyun

Director: Cho Jae Min

Runtime: 118 minutes

Release Year: 2021

A big conflict starts between the groups of Gil Seok, who controls the biggest gang in Gangneung, and Min Seok, a gang leader from Seoul who wants to take over the largest resort in Gangneung. This conflict gets out of hand quickly, involving not just the two gangs but also affecting the whole area's crime scene.

10. Innocent Thing

Cast: Jang Hyuk, Jo Bo Ah, Seonwoo Wan

Director: Kim Tae Kyun

Runtime: 117 minutes

Release Year: 2014

The story follows a high school teacher who is married and his wife is conceiving. However, one of his students falls deeply in love with him. Confused between temptation and obsession, he finds himself tangled in a complicated situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jang Hyuk movies and shows offer a variety of genres that certainly will keep the audiences entertained. Furthermore, his phenomenal performances are a bonus that further elevates the storyline.

ALSO READ: 10 most famous Korean singers to add to your playlist; BTS’ Jungkook, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, IU, EXO’s Baekhyun, and more