10 Jang Hyuk movies and TV shows:Fated To Love You, The Swordsman and more
From Fated to Love You to The Swordsman, let’s check out some of the movies and shows that Jang Hyuk has appeared in over the years displaying his immense talent.
Jang Hyuk movies and TV shows truly display the actor’s tremendous acting abilities through the various characters that he played throughout the years. The actor molds himself into any role that is offered to him and plays the characters with brilliance. Moreover, throughout the years he has appeared in various projects that consist of unique stories. Without further ado, let’s check out some of his best work.
Jang Hyuk Movies and K-dramas
1. Bad Papa
- Cast: Jang Hyuk, Son Yeo Eun, Shin Eun Soo
- Director: Jin Chang Gyu
- Runtime: 60 minutes per episode
- Seasons: 1
- Release Year: 2018
The plot of the story follows a former boxing superstar whose life completely loses track of his life due to his own actions. However, his daughter gets into trouble due to some unforeseen circumstances, and it is upon him to save her and redeem himself at the same time.
2. My Country: The New Age
- Cast: Yang Se Jong, Woo Do Hwan, Kim Seol Hyun
- Director: Kim Jin Won
- Runtime: 70 minutes per episode
- Seasons: 1
- Release Year: 2019
Set in the Goryeo period, the plot of the K-drama revolves around a period where people rise up to proclaim a new age. However, the two friends have different plans for the kingdom to move forward. Their friendship turns stale due to the disagreements and they become enemies who want a different future for the people.
3. Tell Me What You Saw
- Cast: Jang Hyuk, Choi Soo Young, Jin Seo Yeon
- Director: Kim Sang Hoon
- Runtime: 60 minutes per episode
- Seasons: 1
- Release Year: 2020
Jung Hyuk takes up the lead role of a detective in this K-drama who returns from exile to solve cases again. He teams up with a rookie officer on the job to solve some gruesome murders. However, the detective’s fiance is also one of the victims which motivates him to solve the crime.
4. Money Flower
- Cast: Jang Hyuk, Park Se Young, Jang Seung Jo
- Director: Kim Hee Won
- Runtime: 60 minutes per episode
- Seasons: 1
- Release Year: 2017
The story follows Kang Pil Joo, known for his exceptional competence as a managing director, who finds himself entangled in a web of conflicting emotions and ambitions. Initially driven by a desire for revenge against the owners of his company, his meticulously laid plans begin to crumble as he gradually realizes the depth of his feelings for Na Mo-hyun.
5. Fated to Love You
- Cast: Jang Hyuk, Jang Na Ra, Choi Jin Hyuk
- Director: Lee Dong Yoon
- Runtime: 60 minutes per episode
- Seasons: 1
- Release Year: 2014
In this romantic comedy, the story follows a rich CEO, Lee Gun, who is known for his cold-hearted behavior. However, he encounters office worker Kim Mi Young, after which his life completely turns upside down. Now, together, they must deal with the uncertain consequences that lie ahead of them
6. Family: The Unbreakable Bond
- Cast: Jang Hyuk, Jang Na Ra, Chase Jung An
- Director: Jang Jeong Do, Lee Jung Mook
- Runtime: 60 minutes per episode
- Seasons: 1
- Release Year: 2023
The story follows Kwon Do Hoon who is a secret agent but he has his identity hidden from his wife, Kang Yu Ra. However, Kang Yu Ra also has a secret of her own that she cannot reveal. The story has multiple twists and turns as it progresses.
7. Ordinary Person
- Cast: Son Hyun Joo, Jang Hyuk, Kim Sang Ho
- Director: Kim Bong-han
- Runtime: 121 minutes
- Release Year: 2017
The plot of the movie follows Kang Sung-jin, a principled police officer known for his unwavering dedication to upholding the law and seeking justice, who finds himself in a difficult situation when he is confronted with an unexpected proposition from Kim Tae Sang, a man under suspicion for a crime. As Kim Tae Sang extends an offer to provide life-saving surgery for Kang Sung Jin's son, the officer sees himself in a conundrum.
8. The Swordsman
- Cast: Jang Hyuk, Kim Hyun Soo, Joe Taslim
- Director: Choi Jae Hoon
- Runtime: 100 minutes
- Release Year: 2020
The story of the movie follows a retired swordsman who is extremely skilled at his job. However, after his daughter is kidnapped by a slave trader, he has no option left but to pick it up again. The movie is filled with adrenaline-pumping action sequences that will stay with the audience for days.
9. Tomb of the River
- Cast: Kim Rae Won, Kim Hae Sook, Kim Sung Kyun
- Director: Cho Jae Min
- Runtime: 118 minutes
- Release Year: 2021
A big conflict starts between the groups of Gil Seok, who controls the biggest gang in Gangneung, and Min Seok, a gang leader from Seoul who wants to take over the largest resort in Gangneung. This conflict gets out of hand quickly, involving not just the two gangs but also affecting the whole area's crime scene.
10. Innocent Thing
- Cast: Jang Hyuk, Jo Bo Ah, Seonwoo Wan
- Director: Kim Tae Kyun
- Runtime: 117 minutes
- Release Year: 2014
The story follows a high school teacher who is married and his wife is conceiving. However, one of his students falls deeply in love with him. Confused between temptation and obsession, he finds himself tangled in a complicated situation.
Jang Hyuk movies and shows offer a variety of genres that certainly will keep the audiences entertained. Furthermore, his phenomenal performances are a bonus that further elevates the storyline.
ALSO READ: 10 most famous Korean singers to add to your playlist; BTS’ Jungkook, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, IU, EXO’s Baekhyun, and more