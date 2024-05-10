Janhvi Kapoor hits a sixer in shimmery crop top and stripes maxi skirt; sports jersey number from Mr And Mrs Mahi

Janhvi Kapoor has kickstarted the promotions of her film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, wherein she will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao. On May 9, 2024, Kapoor turned heads as she appeared in a cricket ball-inspired dress, perfectly capturing the essence of the sport while infusing her own glamorous touch. Continuing her streak of stylish appearances, Kapoor once again impressed with yet another stunning look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest look for promotions

This time the Mili actress is painting the town pink with her latest fashion statement for the promotions. Her outfit comes from the brand House of Masaba. The young starlet stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a mesmerising pink strappy crop top adorned with glitter. The crop top, embellished with silver borders and featuring the number 6 in shining silver, which she revealed is her jersey number in the film.

Complementing the eye-catching top, Janhvi paired it with a chic black and white maxi skirt adorned with chevron stripes. Her flowy skirt and glitzy crop top created a contrasting colour palette and also balanced the ensemble.

Janhvi’s accessories and glam

Coming to Janhvi’s accessories, she opted for dainty heart-shaped silver earrings that added a touch of whimsy to her outfit with her dazzling pink crop top and chevron-striped maxi skirt. Matching her accessories to perfection, she slipped into pink heels which matched her crop top and effortlessly tied the whole look together. The Good Luck Jerry actress chose to forego any additional jewellery, allowing the simplicity of her accessories to shine through and complement the vibe of her outfit.

Turning to make-up, Janhvi maintained a fresh, glowing look. Her complexion appeared naturally flushed due to her blushed cheeks, while a radiant base ensured her skin glowed with luminosity. She chose a light shade of nude eye-shadow to elegantly draw attention to her eyes while letting her inherent beauty shine through. The actress finished off her appearance by putting her hair in a wavy ponytail.

As the promotional journey for Mr. and Mrs. Mahi gains momentum, we look ahead to future promotional events and the excitement is palpable. What ensemble will Janhvi grace us with next? Will she opt for bold colors or classic silhouettes or cricket theme-inspired outfits? The possibilities are possibilities are endless, and we can't wait to see what surprises she has in store.

