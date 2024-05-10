Moon Ga Young to join new agency established by Kim Soo Hyun's former manager; Report

Moon Ga Young previously parted ways with KeyEast in April. She was in the free agency market for a while, looking for a new agency to continue future endeavors. Recent reports suggest she has found her new home. The actress will reportedly sign with an agency established by Queen of Tears' Kim Soo Hyun’s manager.

Moon Ga Young to sign contract with new agency for future activities

On May 10, a Korean media outlet reported that the True Beauty actress is joining hands with Shin Hyo Jung, a CEO of a newly-launched agency. According to an insider report, Moon Ga Young is currently in positive discussion for an exclusive contract with this agency.

The reports further stated that Shin Hyo Jung is a veteran of the Korean entertainment industry. He has over 20 years of experience in this field, hence he is quite detail-oriented for his new company.

Notably, he previously managed many Hallyu stars like Kim Soo Hyun and former actor Bae Yong Joon. In addition, he was in charge of management at Moon Ga Young's former agency KeyEast, where he worked for almost 14 years. He also teamed up with Partenrs Park for a while.

Furthermore, Shin Hyo Jung harbors extensive knowledge about actors’ overseas activities and promotions, which will massively benefit Moon Ga Young, according to the report by News 1.

Meanwhile, on April 1, the True Beauty actress decided to end her contract with KeyEast, which she joined in 2018.

More about Moon Ga Young

Moon Ga Young is a popular Korean actress who shot to global fame with her lead role in the 2020 hit drama True Beauty, starring alongside Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeop.

Debuting as a child actress, she gradually made her way to the top with meticulous acting performances in Delightfully Deceiful (2023), Link: Eat, Love, Kill (2022), Find Me in Your Memory (2020), Tempted (2018), and more K-dramas.

Apart from acting, she also debuted as a writer in her first Prose collection PATA, which was released on March 6th. In addition, she is also known as a fashion icon, who often attends many fashion events as a brand ambassador for global luxury brands.

Now, all eyes are on her next comeback to the K-drama land, under her new agency.

