Brian Windhorst Has a Message for Cavaliers Fans as Evan Mobley’s Form Can Win Championship

The Cleveland Cavaliers have surged in the playoffs, drawing even with the Boston Celtics in a thrilling Game 2 victory. Amidst this success, NBA insider Brian Windhorst emphasizes the pivotal role of Evan Mobley in potentially propelling the Cavs to championship contention.

Windhorst said, “If Evan Mobley plays like this, they can win a championship in the next three years, if he plays like this the rest of the series, baby, clear your June.”

Embracing a leadership role, the 22-year-old Mobley has seamlessly transitioned to a starting center position, stepping up in the absence of Jarrett Allen.

Mobley's return for the final stage of the regular season has been instrumental for the Cavs as he has continued to display remarkable performance in the team's playoff series thus far.

As highlighted by Windhorst, Mobley's optimum form not only holds promise for the team's immediate future but also significantly contributes to their long-term outlook.

Having been the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Mobley is set to become eligible for a contract extension during this offseason. Furthermore, the potential for star player Donovan Mitchell to commit to a long-term stay with the Cavs further strengthens the team's foundation.

With the core presence of players like Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland, the Cavaliers are poised to secure their top four players for the next few seasons.

Evan Mobley Helped the Cavaliers Sail

Evan Mobley played a pivotal role in the Cleveland Cavaliers' victory, showcasing his multifaceted skills throughout the game. Despite a somewhat tentative start, Mobley's performance gradually intensified, underlining his proficiency as a playmaker, scorer, and defender.

Notably, he displayed his court vision with precise passes to teammates, including an adept connection with Caris LeVert in transition. Furthermore, Mobley's scoring prowess was on full display as he delivered an impressive array of offensive maneuvers, from dunks and hook shots to well-timed jumpers and a significant three-point contribution.

His dynamic presence not only bolstered the Cavaliers' offensive capabilities but also created valuable opportunities for his teammates to capitalize on, ultimately contributing to the team's success.

In addition to his offensive contributions, Mobley's defensive impact was equally substantial, demonstrated by his instrumental performance in critical moments, including pivotal rebounds and assists.

His overall stat line, comprising 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and two blocks, exemplifies his well-rounded and impactful presence on the court. Mobley's contribution proved indispensable in steering the Cavaliers to victory as they stun the Celtics.

