Wi Ha Joon says he ‘got butterflies’ around Jung Ryeo Won while shooting for The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won’s upcoming romantic K-drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is one of the highly anticipated dramas of the year. As fans wait to see Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won’s romance in the drama, the actor has now shared his shooting experience.

Wi Ha Joon recently came on a YouTube show with co-star Jung Ryeo Won and shared that he felt his heart flutter at times during the shooting of their drama.

Wi Ha Joon confesses he ‘got butterflies’ shooting with Jung Ryeo Won

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won, the lead stars of the highly awaited romance melodrama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon recently appeared as guests on Jo Hyun Ah’s YouTube show Jo Hyun Ah’s Thursday Night.

During the show, the host asked about their experiences of shooting together. She went on to ask Wi Ha Joon if he felt any sparks while shooting romantic scenes with co-star Jung Ryeo Won.

Wi Ha Joon answered with a smile, that to be honest he 'got butterflies' whenever Jung Ryeo Won was around. The actor added 'She's so pretty' complementing his co-star.

In other news, yesterday during The Midnight Romance In Hagwon press conference in Seoul Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon’s chemistry captivated audiences and fans. It further added to overall excitement to see Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won’s romance in the forthcoming romantic K-drama.

Know more about The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is set to premiere on tvN on May 11, 2024, at 9:20 PM (5:50 PM IST). The Midnight Romance in Hagwon will be available for streaming on Viki Rakuten.

Know Wi Ha Joon

Wi Ha Joon is a renowned South Korean actor who has given memorable performances in K-dramas Bad and Crazy, Little Women, Squid Game, Something in The Rain, and The Worst of Evil. His other notable movies include Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, Midnight among others.

Wi Ha Joon will be seen playing Lee Jun Ho in The Midnight Romance in Hagwon who is in love with his former teacher Seo Hye Jin. This drama also marks his first lead role in a romantic K-drama.

