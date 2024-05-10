BTS makes RIAA history as Dynamite goes quintuple platinum in US; first K-pop group to achieve milestone

BTS has achieved a groundbreaking milestone, becoming the first Korean group ever to reach quintuple platinum status in the United States. The RIAA history books are rewritten as BTS' hit track Dynamite has secured this impressive achievement.

BTS' Dynamite goes quintuple platinum in the U.S.

Yesterday, on May 9 local time, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) made it official: BTS' 2020 chart-topper Dynamite has clinched a quintuple platinum certification, signifying over 5 million units sold. This monumental achievement marks yet another highlight in BTS' remarkable journey as one of the biggest boy bands.

Dynamite has etched its name in history as the first track by a Korean group to accomplish this feat in the United States, marking a significant milestone. It follows in the footsteps of PSY's Gangnam Style, making BTS only the second Korean artist to achieve this milestone.

Earlier, on February 23 around 3:06 AM KST, Dynamite hit a whopping 1.8 billion views. It's now the first-ever Korean boy group music video to reach this milestone on YouTube, making it the fastest K-pop group music video to do so. BTS dropped Dynamite on August 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. KST. It took them a bit over 3 years, 6 months, 1 day, and 14 hours to reach 1.8 billion views. The previous record holder for the fastest K-pop group music video to hit 1.8 billion views was BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU, which achieved it in roughly 3 years, 7 months, and 16 days. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Watch hit song Dynamite here:

More about BTS’ Dynamite

Dynamite marked the band's debut fully English-recorded track. Described as an upbeat disco-pop tune with touches of funk, soul, and bubblegum pop, it draws inspiration from the sounds of the 1970s. The song boasts snapping handclaps, resonating synths, and triumphant horns, creating a celebratory vibe.

Dynamite was made to provide comfort to listeners amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its lyrics touch upon finding joy and cherishing the simple pleasures that enrich life.

Upon its debut, the song received acclaim from music critics who lauded its infectious melodies and universally appealing retro flair. This acclaim led to a significant milestone for the band: their first Grammy nomination. They were recognized in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, marking them as the trailblazing first Korean pop act to receive such recognition.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Dynamite creates history as fastest K-pop group MV to reach 1.8 billion views surpassing BLACKPINK