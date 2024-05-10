SHINee's Onew looks handsome in new profile images, launches official social media handles; Know more

SHINee’s beloved member Onew has unveiled his new social media handles that will serve as official channels for updates on his solo ventures under GRIFFIN Entertainment. After a period of hiatus due to health concerns, Onew is set to return to the limelight soon in better health.

SHINee’s Onew introduces official solo social media handles

On May 10, SHINee's Onew took a significant step in his solo career by launching official social media accounts under his new agency, GRIFFIN Entertainment. While Onew had previously maintained a personal Instagram account for personal use, these new accounts mark his official presence as a solo artist under his new agency.

Subsequently, Onew also dropped a couple of his new profile pictures set in a cold tone where the idol could be seen exuding charisma.

Check out Onew’s new pictures below;

The launch of Onew's official solo accounts on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube signals a fresh chapter in his career. Fans can now expect to stay updated on Onew's solo activities, including upcoming projects, music releases, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into his life as a solo artist.

More details about Onew and his latest activities

Onew, also known as Lee Jin Ki, has been a prominent figure in the South Korean entertainment industry since his debut as the lead vocalist of SHINee in 2008. Despite facing health issues, Onew has continued to pursue his solo career and group activities with SHINee.

In April 2024, Onew signed with a new agency, Griffin Entertainment, for his solo activities, while his commitments with SHINee remain under SM Entertainment. He triumphantly returned to the stage after a 10-month health hiatus, attending and performing at the 2024 Star Awards in Singapore.

Additionally, he announced his first-ever solo Asian fan meeting tour titled Guess! scheduled to begin in May 2024, showcasing his enduring popularity and commitment to connecting with fans across Asia.

