Rachel Zegler And Josh Andres Rivera Relationship Timeline: A Look At The Couple's Love Story

Reality show stars Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera first crossed paths and connected on the set of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, where they quickly sparked a real-life romance.

Furthermore, after a series of events, the pair confirmed their relationship in February 2021, nearly one year before West Side Story was released in theaters. “I love Josh Andres Rivera,” the Snow White star captioned a series of smiling selfies of the duo via Twitter.

Since then, the couple has been on a roll and is quite vocal about their love and care for each other. Let's take a minute and take a look at their relationship timeline so far.

1. January 14, 2019: Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera are cast in West Side Story

In January 2019, Deadline announced a handful of cast members for the West Side Story remake, including Zegler and Rivera. Zegler reacted to the news on Instagram, adding that she was honored to be cast alongside Rivera, Ariana DeBose, Rita Morena, and more in the film.

2. Summer 2019: Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera film West Side Story together

West Side Story officially began filming in the summer of 2019 in New York City, which is likely when Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose first met. In the film, DeBose's character Anita is set up with Zegler's Maria, though Maria eventually falls for Tony (Ansel Elgort).

3. February 2021 to December 2021: Rachel Zegler posts about Josh Andrés Rivera while doing West Side Story press

A year before they officially went public with their relationship, Zegler posted about Rivera on Twitter, simply writing, "I love Josh Andres Rivera." Then, while doing press for West Side Story, Zegler posted a collection of photos on Instagram, including a cuddly video of her and Rivera on the red carpet together. The gallery also includes Zegler and Rivera posing for a mirror selfie together. "Pretty good week!" Zegler captioned the collection of images.

4. December 27, 2021: Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera spend Christmas Eve together

A few days after posting about Rivera on Instagram, the duo posed with their castmates on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of West Side Story. In a group photo, Zegler looked pretty engrossed while looking at Rivera.

Soon after, the duo spent Christmas Eve together and said in an interview with PEOPLE, "Spending Christmas Eve with a man I have never met before; maybe you know him, he seems pretty cool—like he could be the love child of Iron Man and John Wick, idk though," she jokingly wrote alongside a photo of her and Rivera wearing Christmas sweaters.

5. February 14, 2022: Rachel Zegler posts about Josh Andrés Rivera on Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day,, the couple spark strong dating rumors when the actress posted a picture of them together with a deep caption saying " , writing, "committing valen-crimes." She also posted a video of them having dinner together on her Instagram Story, writing, "happy love day from me n mine."

6. March 18, 2022: Rachel Zegler thanks Josh Andrés Rivera in her National Board of Review speech

During the National Board of Review gala on March 15, Zegler was awarded best actress for her role in West Side Story. Although she could not attend the gala due to shooting in London for the Snow White remake, she made sure to post her little thank-you tribute on Twitter.

"I wish to extend my thanks to the love of my life, whom I was blessed enough to meet on the set of this film many moons ago. Thank you for holding my hand in my dreams and in my reality. I love doing life with you. Thanks for making me laugh."

Furthermore, towards the end of March 2022, Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera attended the Oscars together and made an entry as an official couple as they posed for a stunning picture together.

7. April 3, 2022: Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera attend the Grammys

In early April, the couple attended the 2022 Grammys together. Zegler performed the In Memoriam segment alongside a group of Broadway stars, including Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, and Leslie Odom Jr.

8. April 19, 2022: Rachel Zegler opens up about how Josh Andrés Rivera keeps her grounded

During her cover story for Elle magazine's May Rising Star issue, Zegler shared about Rivera, revealing how he keeps her grounded amid her rise to stardom.

The actress opened up about her relationship with Rivera and said, "There's always this deep understanding of what I go through. Since [his experience was] on a different scale, he's able to bring me back to earth and tell me when it really doesn't matter," she said of Rivera. "Because he's removed from it to a certain degree, he's able to just snap me out of it, and tell me to stop checking my phone, or remind me of what actually matters, and remind me to be present, and to not focus on the opinions of 3,000 faceless strangers on the internet."

9. May 1, 2022: Rachel Zegler wishes Josh Andrés Rivera a happy birthday

On May 1, Zegler wished Rivera a happy birthday with a handful of sweet posts on social media. "You are everything I love about this world wrapped into one incredible man. In this life, I like just doing laundry and taxes with you. Happy birthday, Joshua," she wrote alongside a video of theirs.

Furthermore, a day after Best Friend's Day on June 8, Zegler shared a photo of her and Rivera. "i missed best friends day. here's mine," she tweeted alongside the black-and-white image of the pair.

10. June 15, 2022: Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera are both cast in the Hunger Games prequel

On June 15, 2022,, it was announced that Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose would reunite for the upcoming Hunger Games prequel titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, scheduled to hit theaters in 2023. While Zegler was previously announced as District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird in May, DeBose will portray Sejanus Plinth, a Hunger Games mentor who befriends a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth).

11. November 8, 2022: Rachel Zegler celebrates The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes wrapping filming with Josh Andrés Rivera

When filming for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes concluded, Rachel Zegler shared atribute to the cast and crew on Instagram. Along with expressing her gratitude to her co-star, Tom Blyth, and the director, Francis Lawrence, she also paid tribute to Andrés. She posted a selfie with Andrés from the set and wrote, "To my favorite actor in the world, Josh Rivera, I love you so much. My love for you grows every day. I'm so glad we got to do this together."

12. October 30, 2023: Rachel Zegler marks her two-year anniversary with Josh Andrés Rivera

On October 20, 2023, Zegler took a moment and posted a series of cute snaps on the occasion of their anniversary. She added, "Happy anniversary, whammo. I love you more and more each day." The couple seemed lovely together and were having a great time. Check the post below.

13. October 31, 2023: Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera dress up as Scooby-Doo characters for Halloween

The couple wore coordinating Scooby-Doo costumes as they attended Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party in October 2023. Zegler dressed up as Daphne, while Rivera sported a Fred costume, complete with wigs. They both posed together for some insta- worthy photographs

14. November 16, 2023: Rachel Zegler shares a sweet post about Josh Andrés Rivera ahead of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes release

Just before the release of the film The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Zegler penned a heartwarming message for her boyfriend, whom she affectionately called her "favorite scene partner" and "life partner."

"My Josh: I love you," she captioned a clip of Rivera kissing her on the head. "Thank you for each and every laugh upon our journey together." She concluded the post, adding, "Many people ask me what the most unexpected part of my career has been, or the most rewarding, or the greatest change. The answer is always you."

15. May 1, 2024: Rachel Zegler celebrates Josh Andrés Rivera's 29th birthday

This year, as usual, Zegler took to her Instagram and posted another sweet message wishing him for his 29th birthday.

"I love him so very much," she wrote. "He is my very best friend. I am so lucky to be loved by him." she captioned the post.

