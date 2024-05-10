Disha Patani’s little black dress literally sets hearts on fire with a surprisingly embellished detail

If the quote “If you got it, flaunt it” is relevant to any Bollywood style icon, it's Disha Patani. Whether she's lighting up the screen with her mesmerizing dance moves or captivating fans with her infectious smile, the actress continues to leave an impression in our minds. The sizzling diva flaunts her uber-fit physique in jaw-dropping looks that get everyone talking.

One of her signature looks is the slinky skin-baring dresses that she effortlessly rocks. She often opts for ensembles with out-of-the-box bold details that also accentuate her sun-kissed, toned body that she works on religiously. Her unique and risque fashion choices have made her a style icon for those who appreciate how the actress stylishly embraces her sensual side.

The Ek Villain Returns actress’s latest look is no different. Taking to her Instagram stories, Disha posted a picture of her coyly posing in a titillating little black dress with super interesting embellished details that we are all heart eyes for.

Disha Patani captures hearts in a feminine and flirty little black dress

Disha Patani is daringly décolleté in the sultry version of the classic little black dress. She raised the temperature in a super short, strapless black skater dress with a flirty, heart-shaped detail on the cups. The embellishments were made from scarlet red sequined coils that spiral to form eye-catching 3-D heart shapes.

Disha Patani goes for a coquette hairstyle with her flirty dress

Coquette has become this year’s biggest trend, and everyone has given their own spin to this popular aesthetic. Disha’s heart-embellished little black dress is unabashedly flirty, feminine, and sexy, with the perfect coquette vibes.

Going with the theme, the actress completed her ensemble with her long brown tresses styled in a half-up and half-down and secured with a skinny black ribbon tied up in a sleek bow. She sported natural-looking make-up with defined brows and soft, smokey eyes, finishing off her glam with a touch of peachy nude gloss on her lips.

We love Disha for standing out from the crowd unapologetically. Her sizzling style choices may raise eyebrows, but they also inspire confidence; if you want to embrace your inner vixen for your next glamorous summer party, bookmark Disha’s sexy little black dress. It will absolutely turn heads and make you the heartthrob of the night.

What do you think of Disha Patani’s flirty black dress? We would love to hear from you. Share your thoughts with us by leaving a comment.

