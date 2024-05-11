Kriti Sanon looks summerlicious as she struts out of Mumbai airport in an oversized shirt and shorts

Kriti Sanon was spotted coming out of the Mumbai airport in a cool denim look. The actress of sci-fi rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya looked effortlessly radiant in her nonchalant summer-perfect ensemble. Kriti’s cool blue style is ideal to embrace the laid-back vibe of the season.

Although her look may seem simple at first glance, there are actually a lot of style tips to pick up from her latest airport look. Here are all the details on how the talented movie star pulled off her denim-on-denim look.

Kriti Sanon layers her short, summer-perfect look with an oversized shirt

For her most recent airport look, Kriti went for a set of icy blue light-washed denim shorts with frayed edges and a fitted, white melange tank top that subtly exposed her waist. She layered it with an oversized sky-blue denim jacket with a cool, checkered texture and elongated buttoned cuffs.

Unlike heavy denim jackets, Kriti's jacket had a lightweight look, which makes it perfect for the warmer season but still cozy enough for catching flights. She completed her look with sporty white calf-length socks and spotless classic white sneakers.

Kriti complemented her denim-on-denim look with matching blue accents

Kriti had her hair tied back in a bun to match her fuzz-free denim look, with a few loose strands falling softly to frame her face. Her glowing visage had a glass-skin look that’s all the rage these days, touched with a light peach blush.

She has a wash of turquoise-blue metallic shadow over her eyes, and her lips look natural with just a hint of gloss. The actress also matched her nails to her ensemble with a pastel blue nail varnish that pulled the whole look together.

Kriti Sanon’s latest airport look gives us cues on how to style denim looks

As we know, denim is a super versatile fabric. The key to pulling off the denim-on-denim look is to mix and match the denim pieces in the outfit for a cool, contemporary vibe. We see this in Kriti’s airport look, too, as she pairs her light-washed shorts with a textured denim jacket of a different blue tone.

Kriti also played with the fit, lengths, and silhouettes to make her look most flattering. Her oversized denim jacket is just the right length to match the hem of her snugly-fit shorts.

She also relieves the denim-on-denim look by breaking it up with the white tank top. All these subtle points make her superbly styled denim look comfortable and chic. Regarding taking care of the details, Kriti didn’t miss a beat. She even gave her iPad a blue case to match her fit!

We love it when Bollywood-style icons shed their ultra-glam avatar and give us looks that are easy and fun to recreate. Whether you’re having a casual day out or catching flights like the actress, Kriti’s denim airport look is perfect for the warm days ahead.

What do you think of Kriti Sanon’s denim-on-denim look? Share your thoughts with us by leaving a comment.

