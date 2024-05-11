KCON JAPAN 2024: Know when, where to watch Cha Eun Woo, BOYNEXTDOOR, ILLIT, Taeyeon and more K-pop acts

KCON Japan 2024 is set to mesmerize audiences with its stellar lineup and exciting performances. Taking place from May 10 to 12, 2024, at the ZOZO Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, this event promises a thrilling weekend filled with music, dance, and entertainment.

About KCON Japan 2024

KCON Japan 2024, set to take place from May 10 to 12, promises an electrifying lineup of performances and events. With venues at ZOZO Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, fans can anticipate thrilling performances from top-tier artists like SHINee's Key, Red Velvet, and NCT WISH, among others.

The event will feature various stages, including M Countdown Stage, KCON Stage, Meet & Greet, Connecting Stage, and Dance All Day segments, ensuring a diverse and engaging experience for attendees. With special MCs like ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo and CNBLUE's Jung Yong Hwa, KCON Japan 2024 is poised to be an unforgettable celebration of K-pop culture and music.

Meet the Hosts of KCON Japan 2024

For the 2024 KCON Japan event, the hosts for the main shows are ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo on May 11 and CNBLUE's Jung Yong Hwa on May 12. Additionally, special MCs include ZEROBASEONE's Park Gunwook and Sung Hanbin for the May 12 M Countdown Stage at Zozo Marine Stadium and BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun and Woonhak for the May 11 M Countdown Stage. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Furthermore, Street Dance Fighter's crew, TSUBAKILL, will serve as special judges for the Dance All Day segment on May 10.

About the line-up of performers for KCON Japan 2024

The anticipation for KCON Japan 2024 is reaching its peak as fans eagerly await the star-studded line-up and performances scheduled for the event. The three-day extravaganza boasts an impressive roster of hand-picked artists set to grace the stage and captivate audiences with their electrifying performances. From solo acts to dynamic groups, the line-up promises a diverse showcase of talent across various genres of K-pop.

Day 1 of KCON Japan 2024, kicking off on Friday, May 10, features an array of performances across different stages. BOYNEXTDOOR, DXTEEN, INI, Isaac Hong, and TWS will take the spotlight on the KCON Stage, while AIMERS, ELAST, LIMELIGHT, and more will dazzle the audience with their showcase.

Meet & Greet sessions will offer fans a chance to interact with their favorite artists, including BOYNEXTDOOR, DXTEEN, INI, and more. Additionally, the Dance All Day segment will feature exciting performances by DXTEEN, LIMELIGHT, and others.

Day 2 of KCON Japan 2024, happening on Saturday, May 11, promises even more excitement with performances by BOYNEXTDOOR, B.D.U., ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Red Velvet, SHINee's Key, and many others on the M Countdown Stage.

The KCON Stage will showcase talents like Kep1er, ME:I, and NCT WISH, while the Connecting Stage will feature artists such as EPEX and VANNER. Meet & Greet sessions with EPEX, Jung Yong Hwa, and NiziU will provide fans with unforgettable memories.

Day 3, concluding the event on Sunday, May 12, will feature an equally stellar lineup with performances by JO1, Jung Yong Hwa, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, and more on the M Countdown Stage. The KCON Stage will showcase talents like TIOT and The Wind, while the Connecting Stage will feature performances by AIMERS and eite. Meet & Greet sessions with ILLIT, ME:I, and NCT WISH will offer fans intimate moments with their favorite stars.

When and where to watch KCON Japan 2024

Fans can watch KCON Japan 2024 live on the KCON official & Mnet K-POP YouTube channel for the M Countdown show and Meet & Greet events, while other events will be live-streamed for free on the same channel.

Advertisement

With such a diverse and star-studded lineup, KCON Japan 2024 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of K-pop music and culture, bringing fans closer to their favorite artists and creating lasting memories for all attendees.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: KCON 2024 unveils dates for lineup across Hong Kong, Japan, LA; announces Europe and Saudi Arabia events