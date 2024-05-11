Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya is all set to take a leap. A few actors are said to leave the show while others can be retained. The buzz around the same started with the news of Sana Sayyad being pregnant and willing to quit the show. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that actress Adrija Roy might bag the show as the lead actress.

Adrija Roy in talks for Kundali Bhagya.

As per confirmed sources, Imlie fame Adrija Roy is in talks to be paired opposite Paras Kalnawat in Kundali Bhagya. A little birdie has informed us that Roy has done a mock shoot with Kalnawat and the makers are impressed. If everything falls in place, Roy might bag the show.

Take a look at Adrija Roy's farewell message for Imlie:

More about Kundali Bhagya leap

Following Sana Sayyad's exit, the makers considered replacing the character and had also shortlisted Marathi actress Akshaya Gaurav. However, things didn't materialize. The buzz is that along with Sayyad, Baseer Ali, and Shraddha Arya might also exit the show.

Paras Kalnawat to continue with Kundali Bhagya post leap

While the show will witness a few exits, lead actor Paras Kalnawat will be retained in the show. He confirmed the news by posting on social media clarifying the news of his exit. He asked fans to not pay attention to the rumors as he would continue working on the show.

Kundali Bhagya started with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya playing the lead roles. As Dhoopar quit the show, Shakti Arora was roped in for the same role.

Before the generation leap, Arora left the show. Shakti Anand replaced him as Karan Luthra. Post generation leap Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali took over the show while Arya continued to be a part of Kundali Bhagya.

About Adrija Roy, she has been a part of several TV shows in the Bengali entertainment industry. She forayed into Hindi GEC with Durga Aur Charu and played the main lead role in Imlie.

When contacted, Adrija Roy remained unavailable for comment.

