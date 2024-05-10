Khushi Kapoor’s black form-fitting twill blazer dress worth Rs 17k is tailor-made for your upcoming office party

Khushi Kapoor, one of the shining stars from Bollywood’s Gen-Z brigade, is undeniably a trendsetter. However, Khushi is not just celebrated for her on-screen magic because her impeccable sense of style, charisma, and, confidence have made her a trendsetter for the current generation. So, if you haven’t been keeping up with this young diva’s impeccable fashion journey, you’re missing out!

Khushi Kapoor’s black form-fitting twill blazer dress worth Rs 17k is tailor-made for your upcoming office party (PC: Khushi Kapoor Instagram)

The diva recently served a formal head-to-toe black ensemble that rendered us speechless. So, why don’t we zoom in and take a closer and more detailed glance at Khushi Kapoor’s incomparably gorgeous all-black OOTD? Let’s get decoding. 

Khushi Kapoor’s formal all-black ensemble was just flawless:

Khushi Kapoor always knows just how to make her mark, and her incomparably fabulous fashion statements are proof of the same. She recently served a fabulous all-black formal fashion statement that was simply resplendent. 

The Archies actress’ outfit featured a full-sleeved blazer dress with a deep and plunging V-shaped neckline that added a layer of sultriness to her outfit. It also featured convenient pockets on both sides.

Khushi Kapoor’s black form-fitting twill blazer dress worth Rs 17k is tailor-made for your upcoming office party (PC: Khushi Kapoor Instagram)

The OG shoulder pads of the upper-thigh length Amla Black Blazer Mini Dress gave it a rather formal vibe. The killer twill dress with contrasting white buttons also had a corset-like body-hugging silhouette that perfectly accentuated the diva’s curves. 

This outfit, crafted by the fashion mavens at House of CB, is approximately worth Rs. 17,476. The vintage-looking ensemble is perfect for office parties, evening dates, and even star-studded summertime celebrations.

Khushi Kapoor’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup choices were on point:

Kapoor further completed her black outfit with matching black Hot Chick 100mm pumps from Christian Louboutin. These pumps with a pointed-toe style and the brand’s iconic red bottoms, are approximately worth Rs. 67,048. They gave the diva’s outfit a femme fatale vibe. 

She also chose to take the statement route to accessorize her ensemble with a silver lock necklace and matching shimmery silver lock bracelet, and we’re so glad that she did. Her gorgeous mini-dress definitely deserved that touch of alluring bling.

Khushi Kapoor’s black form-fitting twill blazer dress worth Rs 17k is tailor-made for your upcoming office party (PC: Khushi Kapoor Instagram)

Khushi left her dark locks open, styled into a sleek and straight look that cascaded down her shoulders while framing her face. On the other hand, she also went with a radiant makeup look, with subtle brown eye-shadow and lightly blushed, as well as highlighted cheeks. However, her matte nude lipstick tied the whole look together.

This outfit cements Khushi’s status as a fashion icon for the Gen-Z masses, and we can’t wait to see what she wears next. 

So, what did you think of her outfit? Please share your thoughts with us, right away. 

Credits: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
