'Thank you to everyone': BTS' RM expresses gratitude to Come back to me MV team, Kim Min Ha, Joseph Lee, more; PICS

RM, the leader of BTS, recently expressed his gratitude to the team behind the music video for his pre-single Come back to me. Released on May 10, the song is part of RM's upcoming second full album, Right Place, Wrong Person, set to be released on May 24.

BTS’ RM thanks the team involved in Come back to me music video

Following the release of his much-awaited music video for pre-single Come back to me, on May 10, BTS' leader RM took to his Instagram account to share some of behind-the-scenes moments from the sets and express his sincere gratitude towards everyone involved.

The post shared by RM featured a series of pictures featuring RM with the cast and crew of his team, including PACHINKO actress Kim MIn Ha, BEEF star Joseph Lee, and Emmy awardee director Lee Sung Jin, among others. While posing in some pictures and sharing some candid ones, RM captioned the post, "Thank you to everyone."

Take a look at RM's post here;

More details about BTS’ RM’s Come back to me music video and upcoming album

Earlier on May 10, RM unveiled the much-awaited music video for his pre-release single Come back to me from his upcoming solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. Directed by Lee Sung Jin, the video intricately depicts the journey of a person navigating through memories and emotions that shape their perception of life. RM is portrayed amidst friends yet feeling isolated, experiencing a series of poignant flashbacks.

From moments of confusion with family to turbulent relationships, the video explores the complexities of human emotions. However, it ultimately highlights the resilience to move forward and embrace a brighter future. RM's introspective lyrics and soulful delivery resonate deeply, offering solace and hope.

Watch RM’s Come back to me music video here;

Meanwhile, Right Place, Wrong Person, RM's second studio album, is set to release on May 24, accompanied by the title track's music video. Despite his ongoing military enlistment, RM continues to captivate audiences with his artistic vision and introspective storytelling, promising another compelling chapter in his musical journey.

