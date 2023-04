Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer with Devika

Popular celebrity couple Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar is among the most well-known and adored celeb duo in the industry. For the uninformed, Nikitin and Kratika had an arranged marriage on September 3, 2014. It was an arranged marriage, which was matched by Nikitin’s father, Pankaj Dheer. Nikitin and Kratika announced in November 2021 that they were expecting. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on 12th May 2022 and are on cloud nine since they have embraced parenthood. The duo named their little munchkin Devika and had shared the news with a social media post. Now, Nikitin and Kratika traveled for the first time with their Devika and shared a few glimpses of it with fans.