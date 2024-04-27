Salman Khan House Firing Case: Lookout circular issued against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing and weapons.

The investigation into the firing incident outside Salman Khan's house on April 14 has taken a new turn. Following the arrest of the shooters, two individuals from Punjab have been apprehended for reportedly supplying them with weapons. Additionally, the Mumbai police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, on Friday.

Lookout circular issued against gangster Anmol Bishnoi

Recently, Mumbai Police's Crime Branch sent a letter to the Home Ministry requesting a lookout circular against Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the shooting incident at Salman Khan's house. According to a recent update by ANI on their X (Twitter) account, the lookout was recently issued.

Anmol came to the police's attention after he took to Facebook to claim responsibility for the shooting incident at Khan's house. According to police sources, Anmol Bishnoi was last spotted in Portugal, and his Facebook post was traced back to Kenya.

An LOC alerts the Mumbai Police if Anmol, suspected to be abroad, tries to enter India. Earlier, two individuals, Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), were arrested for the shooting outside the superstar's residence. Yesterday, police detained two more suspects, Sonu Subhash Chander (37) and Anuj Thapan (32), from Punjab, for allegedly supplying firearms to the perpetrators.

The firearm and live cartridges were found in the Tapi River in Gujarat, where the suspects disposed of them while attempting to escape to Bhuj by train.

Salman Khan’s recent appearances

Salman Khan started making public appearances soon after the incident. On April 19, he jetted off from the Mumbai airport to attend an event in Dubai. Salman was also present at the recent star-studded premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in Mumbai.

Last night, April 25, the actor graced the special screening of the film Ruslaan, which stars his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma.

