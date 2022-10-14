8 K-Pop idols that display their fox-like visuals!

There are many idols that have those beautiful fox-like eyes or ‘siren eyes’ so let’s take a look at these idols! Kim Taehyung, also known professionally as V, is a South Korean singer and songwriter. A member of the South Korean boy band BTS. V has released three solo tracks under the band's name: ‘Stigma’ in 2016, ‘Singularity’ in 2018, and ‘Inner Child’ in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, V released his first independent song, the self-composed digital track ‘Scenery’. He also appeared on the ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ (2016) soundtrack alongside bandmate Jin. ITZY consists of members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. They debuted on February 12, 2019, with the release of their single album ‘It'z Different’. Their accolades include Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and 2019 Melon Music Awards, Best New Female Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and the New Artist Award at the 29th Seoul Music Awards; they are the first K-pop girl group to achieve such a ‘Rookie Grand Slam’. SEVENTEEN is considered a ‘self-producing’ idol group, with the members actively involved in songwriting and choreographing, as well as many other aspects of their music and performances. They perform as one group and are divided into three units—hip-hop, vocal, and performance—each with a different area of specialization. They have been labeled ‘Performance Kings’, ‘Theater Kids of K-Pop’, and ‘K-Pop Performance Powerhouse’ by various domestic and international media outlets. TWICE is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment. The group is composed of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. TWICE was formed under the television program Sixteen and debuted on October 20, 2015, with the extended play ‘The Story Begins’.