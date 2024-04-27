Is The Rock Related To Nia Jax? Exploring Relationship Between the WWE Stars

A lot of WWE fans are curious about one particular question these days: whether Nia Jax (real name Savelina Fanene), a former WWE RAW Champion, is related to former WWE Champion and Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The Rock basically comes from the Anoa’i family, where his father and grandfather have been veteran wrestlers from the industry. Former Universal Champion, Roman Reigns is also his first cousin. Similarly, Jey Uso and Jimmy son of WWE legend Rikishi are also his cousins and come from the same anoa’i family as The Rock.

So, is Nia Jax also related to The Rock? The answer is yes. She is indeed related to The Final Boss. But this is something that even Nia Jax never wanted people to know. In an interview with Yahoo Sports in 2018, she revealed that she once went to The Rock and told him that their connections should never come out.

"I specifically asked him (The Rock), 'Please make sure that nobody knows we're related,'" Nia said to Yahoo Sports in 2018. "I wanted to go in and have a fair shot," she said. And now since everybody knows that she is indeed connected to one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE, let's look at her connections.

How is Nia Jax related to The Rock?

Just like Roman Reigns and Usos, Nia Jax is also part of the anoa’i family to which The Rock belongs. Jax was born in Sydney, Australia, but raised in Hawaii, while Johnson is a California man. Both Nia Jax and The Rock share the Samoan heritage, as they are part of the anoa’i family.

Nia is the daughter of Renate and Joseph Fanene, with the latter being the first cousin of Johnson’s granddaughter, Peter Maivia. Nia is also extremely close to The Rock’s daughter Ava Johnson, who is the on-screen general manager of the NXT brand.

Nia Jax had even addressed The Rock as her “cousin DJ” in a social media post. But that was in 2017 when she wasn’t a big name in WWE. She had showered praises on The Rock for being “caring, humble, and down to earth man.” She wrote, “As cool as it is to be praised by "The Rock" it means so much more to me that my cousin DJ is proud of me. I am so thankful for all that he does! He is such a kind hearted, caring and loving person. No matter how big of a star he is, he is always so down to earth, humble and always takes hours out of his insane schedule to help me improve in the wrestling business. The love and support of my family means everything to me.”



A Brief About Nia Jax

A former WWE Raw Champion and also a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, Nia Jax signed with WWE in 2014 and was assigned to the developmental brand NXT. In 2015, she made her WWE debut, and the next year, she was promoted to the main roster. However, she was released from her contract in 2021 but was re-hired again in 2023. She appeared at the Royal Rumble 2023 and since then has been working with WWE.

She is often called the "The Irresistible Force" in WWE and has been called an unsafe worker out for hitting her fellow wrestlers in the past. Nia once hit Becky Lynch during an episode of Monday Night RAW which left her with a broken nose, lacerated face, and a concussion.