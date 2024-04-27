When Michael Chandler Shocked The World By Knocking Out Tony Ferguson At UFC 274

The highly successful UFC 274 witnessed a once-in-a-lifetime knockout performance from Michael Chandler. The attendees at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona were left stunned following a front-kick to the face from Iron that slept El Cucuy.

Michael Chandler is considered to be a rising star in the UFC. Amassing a record of twenty-three wins and eight losses, Iron has stepped into the octagon with tough contenders like Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira.

When Michael Chandler knocked out Tony Ferguson at UFC 274

Former Interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson is a fan favorite among UFC fans. With memorable one-liners and violent performances in the octagon, El Cucuy’s rise in the top ranks has witnessed steady growth over the past few years.

Before his brutal losses against Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, the American fighter witnessed a twelve-fight win streak in the UFC.

His fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 274 was seen as his redemption story following a three-fight losing streak. Similarly, Iron suffered two losses before his fight against El Cucuy and was looking to retrieve himself as the dominant fighter he once was.

Fans in the arena cheered for Ferguson as the fighter managed to knock down Chandler in the first round. This was followed up by brutal kicks and punches as Iron appeared to be hurt and it was considered to be a definitive first-round victory for El Cucuy.

However, the tide turned around when Michael Chandler delivered a devastating front kick to Ferguson’s face to knock out El Cucuy.

The oddsmakers of the fight were proven right when the underdog Tony Ferguson suffered his fourth loss following a brutal record.

Although the fight witnessed El Cucuy’s defeat, Michael Chandler went on to suffer a devastating loss against Dustin Poirier and is said to take on Conor McGregor next.

Conor McGregor predicts to finish Michael Chandler at UFC 303

In an interview with James Corden, Conor McGregor poured his heart out concerning the Michael Chandler fight at UFC 303. The Notorious also offered his predictions regarding the much-anticipated bout.

“I am Terminator now. I have a titanium rod that goes into the knee and down to the bone, right down to my ankle. It’s unbreakable,” revealed The Notorious. Since his brutal leg-break stoppage at UFC 264, the Irishman has been in-and-out of treatment for a safe recovery.

Since the leg break, the former double champion had taken an almost three-year-long hiatus from the octagon. Despite the inactivity McGregor looks to finish Michael Chandler with his brutal ‘titanium’ head kicks.

The Irishman also expressed his desire to witness a picture of his broken leg at UFC 264 next to a picture of a potential triangle choke victory against Chandler side-by-side.

Conor McGregor looks to redeem himself following devastating losses against Dustin Poirier. Fans are excited to witness a classic Mystic Mac comeback which is already dubbed as ‘The Greatest Comeback In History.’